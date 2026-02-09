The Hu and Apocalyptica Teaming Up For U.S. Spring Tour

(FTW) The Hu and Apocalyptica will be hitting the road together for a run of shows this May and June. The tour kicks off on May 12 in Silver Spring, MD and will take them across the country before wrapping in Anaheim, CA on June 7. Joining The Hu and Apocalyptica will be platinum-selling Finnish rock band The Rasmus.

In addition to closing all shows on this tour, The Hu are celebrating the recent release of their latest single, "The Real You". "The Real You single is the representation of our new album, The Hun," says Temka - Temuulen N (band's tovshuur player, throat singer). "While we have traditional songs that have our signature rhythm in our third album, there are few upbeat, fast songs such as this single. We recorded this song thinking of our ancestors, riding fast on the horse back through the landscape. Listen to this song to express the feelings you have buried inside and feel the overwhelming energy we pass through to you. Enjoy."

"The Real You" is one of the few songs from The Hu in which Western music components are prominent. As evident in the wording, the song is asking the listeners to not judge others but focus on themselves and to become a better person. Derived from the Mongolian proverb, "Don't worry about what is on top of a person's head, just worry about what is not on yours."

Formed in 1993 at the world-renowned Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland, Apocalyptica began life as a loving, lo-fi nod to Metallica from four classically trained musicians with no greater ambition than to explore their favorite band's music with their chosen instrument. The project would take on a life of its own when they finally released Plays Metallica By Four Cellos in 1996. Unbeknownst to Apocalyptica, they'd just boarded a rocket ship that would propel them through eight rapturously received records, a staggering six million records sold, and a relentless touring schedule that would see them bringing their uniquely symphonic concept of heaviness to every time zone and countless festival stages around the world. Most recently, following the 25th anniversary of their debut record, the band released their latest album, Plays Metallica, Vol. 2, to widespread acclaim.

Public on sale for the tour will begin Friday, February 13th at 10AM local time. Official artist presales for The Hu and Apocalyptica will be available starting Wednesday, February 11th at 10AM local time through Thursday, February 12th at 11:59PM. Venue presales will be available on Thursday, February 12th from 10AM to 11:59PM local time. Special VIP packages, including meet and greet experiences and exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase. For tickets and additional information on VIP packages, visit thehuofficial.com pre-sale code 'THEHUN'.

The Hu and Apocalyptica Spring 2026 Tour Dates

5/12/2026 -- Silver Spring, MD -- The Fillmore

5/13/2026 -- New York, NY -- Palladium Times Square

5/14/2026 -- New Haven, CT -- College Street Music Hall

5/15/2026 -- Stroudsburg, PA -- Sherman Theater

5/18/2026 -- Milwaukee, WI -- The Rave / Eagles Club

5/19/2026 -- Green Bay, WI -- EPIC Event Center

5/20/2026 -- Maplewood, MN -- Myth Live

5/22/2026 -- Memphis, TN -- Minglewood Hall

5/23/2026 -- Irving, TX -- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5/24/2026 -- San Antonio, TX -- Aztec Theatre

5/26/2026 -- Houston, TX -- Warehouse Live

5/27/2026 -- Oklahoma City, OK -- Diamond Ballroom

5/29/2026 -- Phoenix, AZ -- The Van Buren

5/30/2026 -- Las Vegas, NV -- The Theater at Virgin Hotels

5/31/2026 -- Valley Center, CA -- Harrah's Resort SoCal - The Events Center

6/4/2026 -- Reno, NV -- Grand Theater

6/6/2026 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Wiltern

6/7/2026 -- Anaheim, CA -- House Of Blues

-- special guest The Rasmus appearing on all shows --

Related Stories

Hunxho Releases New Surprise Project 'Not One Of Them'

Varials Reveal 'The Hurt Chamber' Video

Hunter Hayes Shares 'Too Late' Video

Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album

News > The Hu