Corrosion Of Conformity Reveal First Song From New Double Album

(Nuclear Blast) American heavy metal legends Corrosion Of Conformity will release their long-awaited new double album, Good God / Baad Man, on April 3rd via Nuclear Blast.

Much has gone down in the CORROSION OF CONFORMITY universe since their last album smacked us upside the head. Back in 2018, when No Cross No Crown dropped like a rock 'n' roll atom bomb, the tried-and-true CORROSION OF CONFORMITY line-up of Pepper Keenan (vocals, guitar), Woody Weatherman (guitar), Reed Mullin (drums), and Mike Dean (bass) was still going strong. Four brothers united in a decades-long history kicked off by a roving pack of teenage punks in Raleigh, North Carolina circa 1982.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's first four albums left a permanent mark on headbangers, longhairs, and street punks everywhere: Underground classics Eye For An Eye (1984) and Animosity (1985) followed by slightly more overground bangers Blind (1991) and Deliverance (1994). By the time CORROSION OF CONFORMITY carved off No Cross No Crown nearly a quarter century later, they were legends in their own time, revered by two generations of punk, metal, and rock fans.

Then tragedy struck: In January 2020, Reed Mullin left this earthly plane.

It was a devastating blow, both personally and professionally. How do you replace a brother? You can't. All you can do is soldier on in his memory. Which is what the rest of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY did - until COVID-19 shut down the globe. Then Mike Dean decided to go his own way. It was an amicable split, but it left Pepper and Woody to contemplate their next move. They hunkered down at Keenan's place in Mississippi, listening to all the music they love. Discharge. ZZ Top. Motorhead. Neil Young. Black Sabbath. You know: The good stuff.

They started writing. They didn't stop; not for a long time. In fact, they composed a massive double album. "As we went on, we had such a crazy plethora of songs, it was almost like two different directions," Pepper says. "We knew we had to split it into two different albums. Then we came up with this concept."

The concept happens to be the title of the record. It's called Good God / Baad Man. "Our producer, Warren Riker, kept calling it Dark Side Of The Doom," recalls Pepper. "In my head, it's a weird love letter to all things rock 'n' roll. We used that for the freedom to go in different directions. Each album is its own tiny universe and has its own identity. Good God leans toward the heavier/pissed end of the spectrum. Baad Man is more on the throwdown rock scope. As we went along, it became clear which songs went on which album."

They brought in drummer Stanton Moore, who played on CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's 2005 album, In The Arms Of God. They brought in bassist Bobby "Rock" Landgraf, who did time with Pepper in New Orleans heavyweights Down when he wasn't terrorizing the locals in his own band, Honky. "With a lot of these songs, we're trying to make Reed Mullin proud," Pepper says. "He was a badass, and a one-of-a-kind drummer. And the stakes were high."

The band's first preview of this mammoth offering comes in the form of lead single, 'Gimme Some Moore'. The track features backing vocals from Ministry's Al Jourgensen and Madonna guitarist Monte Pittman. The hook of the song is, "Struggle is worth the fight/Leather, chains and spikes." "Me and Woody wanted to write a song as if we were 17 years old again," Pepper explains. "We even made a seven-inch for it." Said seven-inch, released during their Mexico/South American tour last month, is an early '80s punk throwback, complete with a black and white photo collage and a Fear cover on the flipside. It's a ripper. The video for 'Gimme Some Moore' was filmed by Mike Holderbeast and directed by Pepper Keenan.

Related Stories

Clutch And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Suffer No Evil Tour

Watch Corrosion Of Conformity Jam Free's 'Fire and Water'

Ryan Adams Tributes Pepper Keenan's Father With 'Clean My Wounds' Cover

Corrosion Of Conformity Cover Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic

News > Corrosion Of Conformity