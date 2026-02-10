Jimmy Eat World Launching Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour

(Live Nation) Jimmy Eat World will kick off the celebration for the 25th anniversary of their seminal album Bleed American in a big way - with a massive Live Nation promoted tour that starts June 9 in Denver, CO, at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre and ends in November at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, FL.

The extensive trek marks Jimmy Eat World's triumphant return to the Vans Warped Tour stage, in all five cities, after a 25-year absence and a trio of previously announced U.K. shows, with sold-out dates on Aug. 14 at The Piece Hall in Halifax and Aug. 15 at Cardiff Castle in Wales, followed by the biggest U.K. show in the band's history on Aug. 16 at London's Gunnersbury Park.

As they prepare for tour, the band members are approaching songs from the album with a perspective they lacked in the blur of 2001: intentional gratitude. For drummer Zach Lind, this tour feels like a second chance to show appreciation to the fans who provided their livelihood for the past 25 years. Lead vocalist and guitarist Jim Adkins echoes this sentiment: "I feel like at this time in our lives, especially for me, it's important to get back to a place that you can savor. This tour is designed to be an elevated version of our show, a heightened experience with production that reflects 25 years of learning how to stretch artistically in the live environment." Fans can expect to hear the entirety of Bleed American, along with much more they'll have to wait to see and hear!

Along the tour, Jimmy Eat World will be joined by very special guests (on select dates): Rise Against, Hot Mulligan, Sunny Day Real Estate, Thrice, Motion City Soundtrack, Mom Jeans, Minus the Bear, The Get Up Kids, PUP, Sparta, Hey Mercedes, Girls Against Boys, Illuminati Hotties, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Jay Som.

Originally released July 24, 2001 via DreamWorks Records, Bleed American stands as a landmark album that helped push alternative rock into the mainstream, cementing Jimmy Eat World as pioneering artists of the 2000s music scene. The album has been certified platinum in the U.S. and gold in the U.K., with the essential single "The Middle" recently joining the Spotify Billion Streams Club. The record was not only a commercial breakthrough, but also a creative touchstone for a new wave of bands, with artists including Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, and The Wonder Years citing the album as a major influence.

"Jimmy Eat World promptly went onto platinum success with its 2001 Interscope debut, Bleed American, which spawned the multi-format hit 'The Middle.' " - Billboard

"Years after it blew up, 'The Middle' continues to resonate with listeners. ... Bleed American remains to be a shining example that not all Y2K rock music had to fall victim to that era's trends." - SPIN

"[Bleed American] captures Jimmy Eat World at their cultural apotheosis. Released at a time when infectious riffs and pop-punk 'whoa-ohs' reigned supreme, the album is an artifact of its era that remains as indelible as ever two decades later." - Stereogum

Adkins says: "When we printed the last mix of Bleed American, we felt like we had achieved something great for ourselves. There was no barometer of how it would connect with people outside of the studio, and we are still in awe with the life the record and songs have had since their original release. Bleed American is as much yours as it is ours, so we want to celebrate it with you all in a very special way."

For the North America dates, tickets are available starting with an artist, CITI, and American Express presale (more details below) beginning Wednesday, February 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

For the Canada shows, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

JIMMY EAT WORLD - 25 YEARS OF BLEED AMERICAN TOUR DATES

*Vans Warped Tour

++Non "Bleed American" Show

^Non Live Nation Show

June 9 -- Denver, CO -- Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ w/Sunny Day Real Estate + The Get Up Kids

June 11 -- Chicago, IL -- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island w/ The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate

June 12 -- Detroit, MI -- Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill w/ The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate

June 13-14 -- Washington, D.C. -- Vans Warped Tour*^

June 16 -- Brooklyn, NY -- Brooklyn Paramount w/The Get Up Kids + Hey Mercedes

June 17 -- New York, NY -- The Rooftop at Pier 17 w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys

June 19 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Highmark Skyline Stage at Mann w/Thrice + Hey Mercedes

June 20 -- Boston, MA -- MGM Music Hall at Fenway w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys

July 3 -- Calgary, AB -- Spruce Meadows++^

July 4 -- Fort McMurray, AB -- Hello Summer Festival++^

July 17 -- Bend, OR -- Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 18 -- Seattle WA -- WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 19 -- Vancouver, BC -- Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 22 -- Sandy, UT -- Sandy Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 24 -- Concord, CA -- Toyota Pavilion at Concord w/Mom Jeans + Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 25-26 -- Long Beach, CA -- Vans Warped Tour*^

August 14 -- Halifax, UK -- The Piece Hall^ w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids (SOLD OUT)

August 15 -- Cardiff, UK -- Cardiff Castle^ w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som (SOLD OUT)

August 16 -- London, UK -- Gunnersbury Park^ w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som

August 22 -- Montreal, QC -- Vans Warped Tour*^

August 23 -- Toronto, ON -- RBC Amphitheatre^ co-headline w/PUP

September 6 -- Phoenix, AZ -- Chase Field^ supporting My Chemical Romance

September 9 -- Austin, TX -- Moody Amphitheater w/Minus the Bear + Sparta

September 10 -- Dallas, TX -- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory w/Minus the Bear + Sparta

September 12-13 -- Mexico City, MX -- Vans Warped Tour*^

November 12 -- Nashville, TN -- TBA

November 14 -- Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre w/Hot Mulligan + Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

November 14-15 -- Orlando, FL -- Vans Warped Tour*^

