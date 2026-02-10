Robin Trower Live! 50th Anniversary Edition Set For Release

(MM) Robin Trower's journey as one of rock's most expressive and soulful guitarists began during his time with '60s beatmakers The Paramounts and then Procol Harum, but it was when he stepped out on his own that his distinctive brand of funky blues rock truly took flight. After leaving Procol, Trower formed the Robin Trower Band, releasing Twice Removed From Yesterday in 1973 - a confident debut long player that hinted at what was to come.

A year later, Trower's power trio hit full stride with the release of Bridge of Sighs, an album that not only cemented Trower's reputation as a guitar great but also brought international success, reaching Number 7 in the US Billboard Charts. Over the following years, the band achieved four consecutive gold albums and delivered a run of performances that have since become the stuff of legend.

Now, Robin Trower celebrates the 50th Anniversary of another landmark moment - the release of Live! on April 3, via Chrysalis Records. Originally issued in 1976, this powerful set recorded at the Stockholm Concert Hall on February 3, 1975, captured the Robin Trower Band (Robin Trower, James Dewar (bass/vocals) & drummer Bill Lordan) at full throttle with Trower at the peak of his solo powers. Due to the limitations of vinyl at the time, only seven tracks from the show made it onto the original LP. This new anniversary edition finally makes available the full concert for the very first time - newly remixed and restored from the original multi-track tapes for this definitive Deluxe Extended Edition.

The 50th Anniversary Edition of Live! includes 5 previously unreleased tracks from the 1975 Stockholm performance, offering the complete setlist as it was originally performed for the very first time. The recording showcases the electrifying chemistry between Robin Trower, James and Bill Lordan - widely regarded as one of the finest live bands of the era. The blistering set includes searing live versions of fan favorites like 'Too Rolling Stoned', 'Bridge of Sighs', 'Day of the Eagle', 'Rock Me Baby', 'Lady Love', 'Alethea' and many more, now sounding better than ever.

Available on 2CDs, 2LPs and a full Digital release (same track listing as the 2CD), the new edition includes the complete 1975 Stockholm performance, featuring both the new 2026 remix and the original 1975 mix. The set also comes with a beautifully put-together booklet, including new liner notes and previously unseen photos from the period - a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

Expertly remixed by Richard Whittaker and fully approved by Robin Trower, Live! features brand-new liner notes by David Sinclair including interviews with Robin and Bill Lordan alongside previously unseen photos.

Five decades on, Robin Trower Live! still burns with the same intensity and soul that made him one of the defining guitarists of his era - and this expanded edition gives us the clearest window yet into that magical night in Sweden.

Robin Trower Live! [50th Anniversary Edition]: 2CD (DVD sized) Media Book: Complete Concert - 2026 Mix & Original 1975 Version, mastered at AIR Mastering. Housed in a hardback media book with extended liner notes by David Sinclair featuring interviews with Robin Trower and Bill Lordan and rare photographs.

Robin Trower Live! [50th Anniversary Edition]

CD1: Complete Concert - 2026 Mix

Day of the Eagle [3:48] *

Bridge of Sighs [7:02] *

Gonna Be More Suspicious [3:20] *

Fine Day [3:51] *

Lady Love [3:25]

Daydream [9:07]

Too Rolling Stoned [7:12]

I Can't Wait Much Longer [7:28]

Alethea [5:17]

Little Bit Of Sympathy [7:15]

Confessin' Midnight [6:39] *

Rock Me Baby [6:22]

CD2: Original 1975 Version

Too Rolling Stoned [6:41]

Daydream [7:57]

Rock Me Baby [5:58]

Lady Love [3:06]

I Can't Wait Much Longer [6:58]

Alethea [4:10]

Little Bit Of Sympathy [5:55]

*Previously unreleased

Related Stories

Robin Trower Expands 'For Earth Below' For 50th Anniversary

Robin Trower In The Studio For 'Bridge of Sighs' 50th Anniversary

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Release 'I'll Be Moving On' Lyric Video

News > Robin Trower