ShipRocked 2027 Announced

(AM Media) After wrapping up the largest ShipRocked yet with over 4,100 guests on board for the sold-out 16th year, event producer ASK4 Entertainment has announced the dates, ports, and theme for the 2027 edition of the premier rock music cruise vacation.
ShipRocked 2027 will depart from Miami on Carnival Horizon, sailing to Mahogany Bay in Roatan, Honduras (a first-time visit for ShipRocked) and the sun-drenched shores of Cozumel on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The Caribbean cruise will feature a "ShipRocked Samurai" theme and is set for January 24-30, 2027, promising fan favorite rock and metal music artists, comfortable staterooms, a first-class spa, boatloads of bars and delectable dining options, a wet and wild water park, and even an IMAX theater.
ShipRocked 2026 guests are already pre-registered for the 2027 sailing, and others can find information on the ShipRocked 2027 public pre-sale soon at www.ShipRocked.com.
This year, ShipRocked guests and bands enjoyed 6 days and nights of fun from January 25-31 on board Carnival Horizon from Miami to Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key-Carnival's newly-opened private cruise port on the island of Grand Bahama-and Nassau in The Bahamas. The Greek mythology-themed ShipRocked 2026 featured more than 30 bands onboard, with a special Halestorm "ShipDocked" show on the ship's deck stage just before departing Nassau, along with multiple performances from Motionless In White and Knocked Loose, plus Wage War, AWOLNATION, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Starset, Sleep Theory, From Ashes To New, Kittie and more.
The overall music lineup for ShipRocked 2026 featured Halestorm, Motionless In White, and Knocked Loose, along with Wage War, AWOLNATION, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Starset, Sleep Theory, From Ashes To New, and Kittie. The full SR26 lineup was rounded out by '68, Andy Wood Trio, Archetypes Collide, aurorawave, The Barbarians of California, Dead Poet Society, DeathByRomy, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Emi Grace, Fox Lake, The Funeral Portrait, GANG!, Holy Wars, House Of Protection, Kemikalfire (Arejay Hale & Taylor Carroll), Lowlives, LYLVC, Not Enough Space, The Pretty Wild, Shepherds Reign, UnityTX, Zero 9:36, and all-star band The Stowaways.
