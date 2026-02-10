The Church Expand The Singles 1980 - 2025 Tour

(Reybee) Celebrating 45 years as a band, Australian psychedelic dream pop legends The Church have added more dates to their North America "The Singles / 1980 - 2025 Tour" that will be coming to North America this Summer. Initially postponed in 2025, the tour was rescheduled and kicks off June 5 in Seattle before concluding in Denver on July 11.

The five week tour celebrates their career-spanning oeuvre of tracks including "The Unguarded Moment" (from 1980's Of Skins and Heart), "Tantalized" (from 1986's Heyday), "Ripple" (from 1992's Priest=Aura), "C'est La Vie" (from 1992's The Hypnogogue), "Metropolis" (from 1990's Gold Afternoon Fix) and of course "Reptile" and "Under the Milky Way" (from 1988's international breakthrough album Starfish).

Continuing to evolve and transform, The Church remain not only relevant but prolific as well. With a major return to form and a resurgence in popularity, they have been quite creatively busy as of late. Having released their first thematic album The Hypnogogue (2023) and its companion album Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars (2024), which tracks the loose dystopian narrative of aging rockstar trying to reclaim his faded glory through the use of a dream extractor, "The Hypnogogue," the post-punk pioneers have been generating another upsurge in popularity.

Coupled with the release of their gorgeously textured new single "Sacred Echoes (Part Two)" from November 2025, they have been showered with some of the best reviews of their career, these two albums helped grow the band's audience significantly with venues appropriately increasing in size and capacity. Bassist/vocalist/founder Steve Kilbey called the single "Bleak and yet beautiful 'Sacred Echoes (Part Two)' is unlike any previous Church song ever with its almost orchestral climaxes and its sombre mood. The lyrics and voice are the weariness at the point where hope and hopelessness merge. The music is by turns delicate and sparse turning into a churning monstrous racket. Intense, forlorn and exultant!"

Jun. 5 Seattle, WA The Showbox

Jun. 6 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

Jun. 7 Portland, OR McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Jun. 9 San Francisco, CA August Hall

Jun. 10 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

Jun. 12 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up *LOW TICKET ALERT

Jun. 13 Phoenix, AZ Musical Instrument Museum *SOLD OUT

Jun. 14 Phoenix, AZ Musical Instrument Museum *SOLD OUT

Jun. 16 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

Jun. 17 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

Jun. 19 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

Jun. 20 Pelham, TN The Caverns

Jun. 21 Graham, NC Haw River Ballroom *LOW TICKET ALERT

Jun. 23 New York, NY Sony Hall

Jun. 24 Somerville, MA Somerville Theatre

Jun. 26 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Jun. 27 Phoenixville, PA The Colonial Theatre

Jun. 28 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

Jun. 30 Norwalk, CT District Music Hall *

Jul. 1 Woodstock, NY Bearsville Theater *

Jul. 2 Cleveland, OH Rock & Roll Hall of Fame *

Jul. 3 Homer, NY Center for the Arts of Homer *

Jul. 4 Toronto, ON The Concert Hall*

Jul. 7 Chicago, IL Park West

Jul. 8 St Paul, MN The Fitzgerald Theater

Jul. 10 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads

Jul. 11 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

* new date

