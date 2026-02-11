Behemoth, Katatonia Offshoot Blindead 23 Unleash 'Deuterium' Visuzliation

(SSP) Blindead 23, formerly known as Blindead, is the new Polish avant-metal juggernaut led by ex-Behemoth guitarist Mateusz "Havoc" Smierzchalski, with a stellar lineup also including Roger Ojersson (ex-Katatonia) and Pawel "Pavulon" Jaroszewicz (Vltimas, ex-Vader, ex-Decapitated). Today, Blindead 23 have announced their much-anticipated debut album, Deuterium, alongside a new visualiser for the first single and album title track.

This new incarnation of the band blends an atmosphere of early Blindead recordings - sludge and post-metal, with heavy riffs and mesmerizing electronics - into an evolved and elevated new form, while continuing to honour past material during their visceral live performances. Early compositions following the Blindead 23 "rebirth" resulted in the 'Vanishing' EP, followed by the 7" vinyl single, 'Disposed', which was the band's first ever recording for Peaceville Records, unveiled in 2025.

Recently launching to the approving attention of the broader global masses following the announcement of their new deal with Peaceville, the wait for Blindead 23's full length studio debut has been both gruelling for fans, and an arduous endeavour for the band itself. Recorded in 2023, then carefully moulded and refined over the following years, 'Deuterium' instantly captivates with its stratospheric soundscapes over the duration of nearly an hour of meticulously crafted and multi-textured, inspired metal.

The album itself is described as a conceptual journey and is one which manifests as an uplifting yet often sombre expression and reflection of the soul. And so, in continuing the momentum created in the wake of the band's 'Disposed' track, the odyssey that is 'Deuterium' is a new powerhouse of unique, experimental and progressive metal.

'Deuterium' was recorded and produced by David Castillo (Opeth, Carcass, Katatonia, Leprous) at Studio Grondahl in Stockholm in the spring of 2023, with mixing and mastering duties carried out by longtime friend of the band, Kuba Mańkowski.

Blindead 23's debut album Deuterium will be released on 24th April 2026. Worldwide on Peaceville excluding Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic (Mystic Production).

