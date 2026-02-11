Eagles Add Two More Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

(Scoop) Due to overwhelming demand, two additional shows - Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 - have been added to EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE, the longest-running residency at the revolutionary venue, now with 58 shows in total. 'Eagles - Live in Concert at Sphere' began in September 2024 and offers fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the April 2026 shows will begin Friday, February 20, at 10:00 AM PT.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and presale begins Tuesday, February 17, at 10:00 AM PT.

Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

The Eagles kicked off 2026 by becoming the first band to earn Quadruple Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of more than 40 million units (40x Platinum) of Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, which remains the best-selling album of all time in the U.S. Additionally, the band's legendary album, Hotel California, has been re-certified 28x Platinum by the RIAA, scoring the third best-selling album of all time. Before it was certified multi-Diamond, Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 was the first album ever to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Newly Added:

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, February 20 / Saturday, February 21

Friday, February 27 / Saturday, February 28

Friday, March 20 / Saturday, March 21

Friday, March 27 / Saturday, March 28

