Hoobastank Making Vans Warped Tour Debut

(The Syndicate) As Vans Warped Tour continues to roll out their 30ish Days of Warped initiative, individually highlighting artists on the line-up daily, the definitive summer festival for rock and alternative music fans has confirmed alt-rock giants Hoobastank will be taking the stage, marking their debut at Vans Warped Tour, at Washington, D.C., Long Beach, California, and Orlando, Florida dates.

Guitarist Dan Estrin adds "We are really looking forward to playing Warped Tour this year. It's such an iconic and legendary tour. We are extremely grateful to be a part of it."

In addition to the Vans Warped Tour dates, Hoobastank announced that they'll be hitting the road this fall as part of Staind's Break The Cycle 25th anniversary tour, alongside Seether and Hinder.

Vocalist Doug Robb shares "We're beyond excited to hit the road this Fall with some really great bands. We've had the pleasure of sharing the stage with all of them before and can't wait to do it again."

Related Stories

Hoobastank's 'The Reason' Passes 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Hoobastank Share Third Episode In 20th Anniversary Series

Hoobastank Share First Episode Of 20th Anniversary Docuseries

Lit and Hoobastank Announce Tried-N-True Tour

News > Hoobastank