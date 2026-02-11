Motley Crue's John 5 Launching His First UK Solo Tour

(Sonic PR) Guitarist John 5 will bring his extraordinary talents to the UK and Europe in May 2026. Apart from a few shows in 2016, this is John's first ever solo tour in these territories.

For over 30 years, JOHN 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. John has shared stages and recording studios with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and more and is now a member of Motley Crue.

Since 2011, John has released a dozen solo albums highlighting his unique style of playing that has been entertaining and impressing audiences around the world. The tour will feature twelve UK appearances along with shows in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and the Czech Republic.

John comments, "I don't think I've ever been more excited for a tour than this one coming up. I haven't been there in so long and I can't wait to say hello and have a great time with everyone. Super SUPER excited."

Tue 05 May Southampton, ENGLAND The 1865

Wed 06 May Exeter, ENGLAND Phoenix

Thu 07 May Bristol, ENGLAND Thekla

Fri 08 May Manchester, ENGLAND Club Academy

Sat 09 May Newcastle, ENGLAND Newcastle University

Sun 10 May Glasgow, SCOTLAND Slay

Tue 12 May Chester, ENGLAND Live Rooms

Wed 13 May Wolverhampton, ENGLAND KK's Steelmill

Thu 14 May London, ENGLAND Underworld

Fri 15 May Milton Keynes. ENGLAND Craufurd Arms

Sat 16 May Southend On Sea, ENGLAND Chinnerys

Sun 17 May Brighton, ENGLAND Concorde 2

