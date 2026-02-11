PRO-PAIN Ink with Napalm Records For New Album 'Stone Cold Anger'

(NR) PRO-PAIN are starting a new era by signing with Napalm Records. With the new partnership comes a new release: their sixteenth studio album, Stone Cold Anger, will be out on May 15, 2026.

The band's first release in eleven years showcases their explosive energy in its purest form: Stone Cold Anger unfolds heavy, angry, and ready as ever-proving PRO-PAIN haven't lost even an ounce of strength. An exceptionally catchy offering, the new album fortifies its groovy melodies and stirring guitar riffs with furious and inciting, anthemic vocals, turning the ten new songs into worthy follow-ups to their 3.5M-stream hit "Voice Of Rebellion" (2015).

PRO-PAIN announce their long-awaited album with a new single: "Oceans Of Blood" is an energetic opening track from an album that shows that the scene luminaries have not lost a step in their three-decade campaign of carnage. With the groovy "Oceans Of Blood", the New York-bred hardcore outfit returns heavy, angry, and ready as ever.

Gary Meskil about "Oceans Of Blood": "A common thread runs through the lion's share of lyrics found in Stone Cold Anger. Much of it has to do with retribution, and our first single, 'Oceans Of Blood', is representative of that. The frustration among people worldwide regarding the rampant corruption and criminality of their governments has reached a breaking point. Wars are being waged in their names, without any consent, funded by their own hard-earned tax dollars. With rising living costs and inflation eroding the value of money, tensions are rising. We've already seen this reach a critical level in countries like Sri Lanka, France, and more recently, Nepal, where desperate citizens have taken drastic actions against corrupt politicians, even resorting to violence and destruction of property. When those in power evade accountability for their actions, it leaves the populace with little choice but to assert their rights and take back control."

The highly anticipated new album (which features the return of former guitarist Eric Klinger) opens up with the punishing "Oceans Of Blood", an energetic and captivating track which confirms once again that the hardcore icons have not lost one bit of their relentless anger in the last 35 years. The title track abruptly commences with soaring melodic guitars acting as sirens around frontman and bassist Gary Meskil's commanding barks. Aptly named "March Of The Giants" is just that, a show of brute force layered upon an ever-so-heavy groove-laden foundation. "Uncle Sam Wants You!" displays a more rock 'n' roll attitude, complete with a driving bass line and distinct social commentary; the raw and honest vibe continues throughout "Demonic Intervention" and "Rinse & Repeat". Meskil's raspy shouts fill the melodies of "Hell Or High Water" before PRO-PAIN forge onward and into the anthemic "Scorched Earth"-fiercely belting "And so it begins..." The following track, "Jonestown Punch", galvanizes with stirring, up-tempo two-steps before "Sky's The Limit" rounds off the album with catchy sing-along choruses.

Stone Cold Anger is an enthralling, memorable, and triumphant milestone for PRO-PAIN, and an impressive demonstration of power. See you in the pit!

Gary Meskil about Stone Cold Anger: "Thank you to our fans worldwide for 35 years of unwavering support. After a decade away from the recording studio, we return with Stone Cold Anger-an album forged from global tension and the rising demand for accountability. Our first single, 'Oceans of Blood,' captures the outrage felt as corruption, injustice, and economic pressure push people to their limits."

Related Stories

News > PRO-PAIN