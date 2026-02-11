Thrice Share Audiotree From Nothing Session

(BPM) Thrice release their stunning Audiotree From Nothing session, featuring tracks from their latest record, Horizons/West. Thrice's Audiotree From Nothing session showcases the band's evolution and incredible musicianship through both story and song. Through riveting performances of "Vesper Light," "Albatross," "Holding On," and "Gnash," the band further proves why they've been such an enduring force in the rock space for so many years. The balance of delicacy and intensity, tension and release, is emblematic of Thrice's growth, reflecting a band that has mastered the art of emotional control without sacrificing impact.
Released in October, Horizons/West is a compelling follow-up to 2021's Horizons/East. It's what frontman Dustin Kensrue calls a "direct continuation" while standing firmly as its own musical statement, blending bold post-rock textures with cinematic production and sonic nods to the band's earlier work. The result is an 11-track journey of personal identity, spiritual awakening, and coming to terms with what it means to exist in a technology-heavy society.
Tracing a career defined by constant evolution, Horizons/West highlights a band unafraid to push boundaries while staying true to their singular voice, resulting in a record that's as thought-provoking as it is sonically dynamic. Yet again, Thrice demonstrated that they're not merely enduring the rock landscape, but redefining its future.
