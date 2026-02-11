W.A.S.P. Announce North America Tour With Special Guests KK's Priest

(MBM) W.A.S.P. is excited to announce the "1984 To Headless" 2026 U.S. and Canada Tour with KK's Priest as very special guest. The tour kicks off on September 10 in CA and runs through October 31st. W.A.S.P. will be playing the hits from their first four albums.

"1984 To Headless", the Fall 2026 North American Tour, W.A.S.P. returns Playing Live in the U.S. and Canada, paying tribute to their 1st Four Albums... Live! Selected Hits from W.A.S.P.'s 1st Four Albums promise to create a True Rock 'N Roll Spectacle complete with a Live Stage Show bringing those Albums Alive for the 1st... and Only Time.

The 1st Five Years of Artist's Careers most always determine what their legacy will be if they go on to greatness, or be remembered as a footnote in music history. W.A.S.P. cemented their place in the Rock History in those 1st Five Years with their iconic first album in 1984, followed the next year with "The Last Command", "Inside the Electric Circus" in 1987 and capped with the their Greatest yet, "The Headless Children" in 1989.

In their Fabled 44 year history W.A.S.P. have been pioneers of Shock Rock, Psycho Drama and Live Spectacles that are now Legendary in the World of Rock. The Band will take the "1984 To Headless" Tour to Europe and the World in 2027.

"It's hard to express the genuine excitement I'm feeling in describing the "1984 To Headless" U.S. Tour. Playing those songs from those 1st Four Albums in a combined package like this is something we've never attempted before. In addition to the songs, the entire Stage Show will look like the Album Covers from those Records will Come Alive... right right before your eyes!

Complete with all the History and Bombastic Live Presentations that's made this Band one of the great Live Bands in the Theatrical Rock World. When elements of those Album Covers start to come alive, right on the stage before the people it's gonna be something they'll not soon forget!

I'm also equally thrilled to bring K. K.'s Priest and those iconic Hit's onboard for all the Fall 2026 U. S. Shows. Both Bands... together... on the same stage... on the same night... where do I get my ticket?

It's gonna make the "1984 To Headless" Tour one for The Rock Ages"!" - Blackie Lawless

"Great news! KK'S PRIEST is going to be returning to the US and Canada this September and October 2026! We will be teaming up together with metal legends W.A.S.P. and with over 40 shows, this is going to be an epic metal and steel tour featuring lots of Priest classics! We look forward to seeing you all again very soon so please get on board early, we do not want you to miss this one." - K.K. Downing

W.A.S.P. will be again offering fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs, a W.A.S.P. traveling museum with new items added since the last U.S. tour, and take part in a very personal Q&A with Blackie.

"W.A.S.P. -1984 TO HEADLESS"

09-10 - El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

09-11 - Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

09-12 - Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center

09-13 - Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theater

09-14 - Santa Fe, NM Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

09-16 - Austin, TX Emos

09-17 - Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

09-18 - Dallas, TX House Of Blues

09-19 - San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater

09-20 - Houston, TX House Of Blues

09-22 - Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckard Hall

09-23 - Daytona, FL Peabody Auditorium

09-24 - Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

09-25 - Raleigh, NC The Ritz

09-26 - Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

09-27 - Portland, ME Aura

09-29 - Boston, MA House Of Blues

09-30 - Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino

10-01 - Wallington, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10-02 - New York, NY The Palladium

10-03 - Carteret, NJ Carteret Performing Arts Center

10-05 - Montreal, QC Mtelus

10-06 - Ottawa, ON Hard Rock Casino

10-07 - Pickering, ON Pickering Casino Resort

10-09 - Des Plaines, IL Des Plaines Theater

10-10 - St Charles, IL Arcada Theater

10-11 - St Charles, IL Arcada Theater

10-13 - Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

10-14 - Harrisburg, PA Capitol City Music Hall

10-15 - Cleveland, OH Agoura Theater

10-16 - Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

10-17 - Green Bay, WI EPIC Event Center

10-19 - Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

10-21 - Edmonton, AB Midway Music Hall

10-22 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theater

10-23 - Coquitlam, BC Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

10-25 - Seattle, WA Moore Theater

10-27 - San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

10-29 - Rancho Mirage, CA The Show @Â AguaÂ Caliente

10-30 - Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues

10-31 - Anaheim, CA The Grove

