Watch Masterplan's 'Chase The Light' Video

(Frontiers) Masterplan are thrilled to share the new single "Chase The Light", taken from their upcoming new studio album, "Metalmorphosis", set for release on June 26, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Roland Grapow described the single as "a dark and aggressive track about fear, control, and a world that feeds on pain. It shows how power rises while compassion fades, trapping people in silence and despair. The song pushes through chaos and suffering toward release - a call to break free, heal old wounds, and reclaim your strength".

Grapow expressed his enthusiasm for the record - the first new songs since "Novum Initium", released in 2013: "Metalmorphosis" really captures what this album means to us: a transformation, but still true to the spirit of Masterplan. We've grown over the years, both as musicians and as people, and you can hear that in the new songs. Some ideas go back many years, and now they've finally come to life. It's powerful, melodic, and emotional - classic Masterplan, but with a new energy".

Masterplan stand among the most enduring and influential names in German power metal. Founded in 2001 by guitarist Roland Grapow and drummer Uli Kusch following their exit from Helloween, the band quickly established a distinctive identity built on strong melodies, technical precision, and an epic yet modern metal approach.

Their self-titled debut album, released in 2003, was met with widespread critical acclaim and immediate chart success, setting the standard for a career defined by consistency and evolution.

Over the years, Masterplan have released several highly regarded albums - including "Aeronautics", "MK II", "Time To Be King" and "Novum Initium" - each showcasing refined songwriting and a powerful balance between classic power metal energy and progressive elements.

Their work earned them international recognition, extensive touring across Europe and beyond, and industry accolades that confirmed their status as a leading force in the genre.

After a prolonged hiatus from studio releases, Masterplan have re-emerged with renewed creative drive. The band recently signed a new worldwide deal with Frontiers Music SRL, marking a significant milestone and the beginning of a new chapter in their career.

This partnership sets the stage for their long-awaited return with a brand-new studio album, "Metalmorphosis", representing both transformation and continuity: a heavier, more aggressive edge combined with the melodic sophistication that has always defined Masterplan's sound.

With renewed focus, sharpened songwriting, and decades of experience behind them, Masterplan are poised to reaffirm their relevance and deliver one of the most anticipated power metal releases of the year.

"Metalmorphosis" Tracklist:

1. Chase The Light

2. Electric Nights

3. Shadow Man

4. Bound To Fall

5. Pain Of Yesterday

6. Metalmorphosis

7. Through The Storm

8. Ghostlight

9. The Call

10. Rise Again (Album vers.)

