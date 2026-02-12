Evergrey Announce New Album 'Architects Of A New Weave'

(Napalm Records) Evergrey have announced that their fifteenth album, Architects Of A New Weave, will be released on June 5, 2026 via Napalm Records, just days before the band takes the stage as special guest to the undisputed kings of heavy metal, Iron Maiden, for two shows on their Run For Your Lives World Tour.

This is the wake-up call you didn't know you needed: a plunge into thinning air, burning worlds, and lingering guilt-only to break free with fierce momentum. The album refuses to wallow. It ascends-fast, heavy, and cinematic. But it refuses to hide in the dark. It rises: quick, fierce, and utterly transformative.



Tom Englund about Architects Of A New Weave: "We've literally never had this much trouble picking singles. And honestly? That's the best problem we could possibly have. Every song on this record is fighting to be the one you hear first-because we poured everything into making an album we're flat-out obsessed with. Like always there are no fillers, no compromises, just twelve tracks we're stupidly proud of and will be for the rest of our lives. Pre-order the album now and join the weave!"

Dive into Architects Of A New Weave's standout tracks like "The World is on Fire", "Leaving The Emptiness", "Heaven", and "The Prophecy", and the breathtaking title anthem "Architects Of The New Weave". Their choruses break through like sunlight piercing storm clouds: enormous, cinematic melodies that pull you upward, riffs with genuine weight and bite, and vocals dripping with raw, unflinching truth. In one breath, you're shouldering buried longing; in the next, you're weightless, fearless, endless. Scars transform into badges of survival, fractures fuel reinvention. In the second half of the album, fellow Gothenburg icon Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect, Grand Cadaver, Cemetery Skyline) joins Tom S. Englund in vocal duties for "A Burning Flame", the voices of the two scene legends intertwined compellingly. Architects Of A New Weave was produced by Tom S. Englund and Vikram Shankar, with a stellar mix by Adam "Nolly" Getgood.

Among other exclusive formats, Architects Of A New Weave comes with a bonus album, containing bonus tracks "Heights" and "One Heart", as well as an album mix of the previously released standalone single "OXYGEN!" (2025). Additionally, it features a demo version of "Longing", instrumental tracks of "Leaving The Emptiness", both new songs, as well as a live version of "Falling From The Sun", the hit single off the previous record, Theories of Emptiness (2024) and continuation of "Ominous" off of A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) (2022).

Architects Of A New Weave tracklist:

Welcome To The Pattern

The Shadow Self

Architects Of The New Weave

The World Is On Fire

Heaven

The Script

Leaving The Emptiness

Longing

A Burning Flame

Call Off Your Lions

Chains Of Shame

The Prophecy

Related Stories

Katatonia's Jonas Renkse Joins Evergrey For 'Cold Dreams

Watch Evergrey's 'Say' Video

Evergrey Premiere 'Falling From The Sun' Video

Evergrey Share Live 'Recreation Day' Visualizer

News > Evergrey