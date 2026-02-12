Hear The Brook & The Bluff's New Song '105'

(BPR) Nashville-based indie/rock group The Brook & The Bluff have shared their new single "105," the latest track to release off their forthcoming album Werewolf (out March 6th through Dualtone Records). Channeling the southern-fried sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tom Petty, Little Feat, and other classic rock staples, "105" is a highway anthem built for the fast lane, with lyrics that explore the toll the road takes on relationships left behind in the rear-view mirror.

"'105' has been all about the feeling it brings you, from the downbeat ever since Alec played it for us before band practice one day," stated the band. "Absolutely electric. We named it '105' because that's how fast you'll drive if this song is played in a moving vehicle."

"105" follows the release of "Can't Figure it Out," a melancholic yet bright track written in the midst of a crumbling relationship, and "Baby Blue," which places the band's tight three-part harmonies on full display. The lead single "Super Bowl Sunday" is also out now, an amphitheater-worthy banger that Atwood Magazine called "Fun, radiant, and irresistibly spirited" while Melodic Magazine raved "True to form, the bright, driving energy of the music contrasts sharply with the bittersweet ache of the lyrics."

Heavily inspired by the band's blistering live show, Werewolf is a transformative album that finds the road warriors turning up their amplifiers, speeding up their tempos, and howling at the moon in four-part harmony. After nearly a decade of moving at highway speed - touring America every spring and fall, earning over 200 million streams, and releasing viral hits and critically acclaimed albums, including 2023's Bluebeard, which Paste hailed as "a triumphant next chapter" and Music Connection called "an infectious gem" - The Brook & The Bluff decided to take a break from the road last year. They stayed put in Nashville, meeting up every weekday morning for band practice. It felt like old times again: four friends working together in one room, rediscovering the raw energy that first took them from the campus of Auburn University - where Settine and Alec Bolton formed the band in 2015, drawn together by their shared roots in Birmingham, Alabama, and a mutual love of timeless pop/rock - to venues across the country.

For several hours a day, they shut out the world and focused on nothing but music. They wrote songs full of melody and muscle, but with each song delivering a message, too. The direction often found the band reexamining the tropes and tired expectations of manhood in the modern-day south. Other songs canvas similar territory, exploring coming-of-age themes like responsibility and self-assessment over the band's loudest, liveliest songs to date. It's there, somewhere between the loud catharsis of the album's instrumentation and the sharply-written content of the songs themselves, that Werewolf packs its biggest bite.

By the time they headed into the studio with producer Micah Tawlks (Hayley Williams, Mat Kearney, COIN), the quartet had already played each song dozens of times, letting their collective energy fuel the creation process. Appropriately, the studio sessions unfolded like a live show, with everybody playing together in real time. The bandmates sat together in a circle and recorded each song 10 times, bottling the chemistry and charisma of their stage performances into a studio session. The result is both energizing and electrifying - a record shaped by the sharp songwriting and stacked vocal arrangements that have always been hallmarks of the band's catalog, but shot through with the supercharged sonics of their live show. Fueled by rediscovery, amplification, and a decade's worth of brotherhood, Werewolf is the sound of a rock & roll band reinvigorated.

The Brook & The Bluff will hit the road for a nationwide headline tour supporting the new album starting in March 2026. It'll include stops at DC's 9:30 Club, Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, NYC's Webster Hall, LA's The Bellweather, and Denver's Ogden Theatre among many others. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website.

Track Listing:

01) Werewolf

02) Get By

03) Can't Figure it Out

04) Super Bowl Sunday

05) Baby Blue

06) 105

07) Gone For The Weekend

08) I'll Have It Down

09) Change My Mind

10) Moving Along

Tour Dates:

03/20 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/21 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/26 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/27 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

03/28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/03 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/04 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

04/06 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/08 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

04/09 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre

04/10 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/11 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

04/13 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

04/14 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

04/16 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

04/17 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

04/18 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/23 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

04/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/28 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

04/29 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/03 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

