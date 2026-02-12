Sparta Premiering Their New Documentary 'Scenic Drive'

(CCM) VEEPS and Sparta have announced the world premiere of Scenic Drive, the acclaimed El Paso, TX-based alt-rock band's brand new documentary. Premiering today, Thursday, February 12, Scenic Drive finds frontman Jim Ward taking a road trip - literally and figuratively - through the past while also looking forward to the future.

Shot in stark, striking black and white, the film follows Ward back home in El Paso, retracing the steps, both small and significant, that he took there in his youth, alongside those he's taking now.

One thing all humans have the unique ability to do is look back. In Scenic Drive, Ward heads steadily towards the forthcoming Sparta record by revisiting songs from earlier in the band's career. It serves as an acknowledgement that even though he's moving on to what he calls a new volume in his and the band's life, the past will never not be there. The result is 40 striking, stirring, moving minutes that capture the poetry of life - of older eyes looking back on younger years - as time continues to steadily march on, the way time always does.

Join the global premiere of Sparta's Scenic Drive, taking place today over at VEEPS here. A limited edition Scenic Drive t-shirt and bundle is also available for pre-order now via VEEPS. Use code 5OFF when purchasing a ticket & shirt in the same transaction for $5 off your order.

Related Stories

Boys Life Shares 'Always' Video From First New Release In 29 Years

84 Tigers Release Sophomore Album 'Nothing Ends'

Shiner Unleash 'The Alligator' With New Single

Museum Of Light Preview 'Diviner' With 'Undone'

News > Sparta