The Hold Steady Celebrate 20 Years of Boys And Girls In America with Constructive Summer 2026

(BHM) The Hold Steady has announced plans for Constructive Summer 2026 - an upcoming series of weekend events celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic 2006 third studio album, Boys and Girls in America. Constructive Summer 2026 gets underway in Boston, MA, on April 30-May 3, followed by a three-night run in Chicago, IL on June 11-13.

An exclusive ticket presale for members of the Hold Steady's Lanyards community is available now. Fan pre-sales started Wednesday, February 11 [Password: BAGIA20]. General on-sale for all shows begins Friday, February 13, at 10 am local time. In addition, a special Pacific Northwest edition of Constructive Summer 2026 will rock Portland, OR, and Seattle, WA, on August 7-9, with complete details due later this month.

The Boston edition of Constructive Summer 2026 will feature four nights at Cambridge, MA's The Sinclair, with full rock shows on Thursday, April 30, Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, followed by a special matinee "Storytellers" set on Sunday, May 3. The weekend also includes a Friday Soundcheck/Happy Hour and Saturday Pub Quiz, the former featuring live run-throughs of songs, pre-show libations, and a hearty conversation about the music with The Hold Steady. Three-Day (Thursday-Saturday) and Four-Day Passes are available, along with individual GA tickets for Thursday-Saturday and GA (Seated) and GA (Standing) tickets for Sunday. Limited tickets for the Friday Soundcheck/Happy Hour and Saturday Pub Quiz can be purchased as an add-on only with the Four-Day Pass.

Constructive Summer 2026 then heads west to Chicago for a truly special celebration of Boys and Girls in America, beginning Thursday, June 11 and culminating Saturday, June 13 with a sure-to-be-unforgettable all-day event on Saturday, June 13 at The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds) featuring performances from special guests Built To Spill, Bully, and Titus Andronicus. The weekend kicks off with a seated "Storytellers" set at Thalia Hall, followed on Friday, June 12 by a grimy, sweaty rock show at the legendary Empty Bottle. Single Day GA Tickets for all three shows are available, along with VIP Gold Circle tickets for Thalia Hall and Premium Club Level tickets for the Salt Shed. In addition, an upgrade ticket is available for The Salt Shed's Three Top Lounge, features Skyline and Fairgrounds views, indoor/outdoor access to all Salt Shed levels, an elevated cocktail and food menu, full bar, and private restrooms.

An exclusive Constructive Summer 2026 merch bundle - featuring event poster, tote bag, and Boys and Girls in America script baseball cap - can be purchased as an add-on with any ticket.

Next month will see The Hold Steady crossing the Atlantic for The Weekender 2026, a four-night concert event set for various London venues on Thursday March 5-Sunday, March 8. The Weekender 2026 will include a "Storytellers" performance at The Dome (Thursday, March 5), followed by two headline shows at Electric Ballroom (Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7), and an intimate headline set at the Camden Town's iconic Dingwalls (Sunday, March 8). Limited tickets for The Dome and Friday night at Electric Ballroom remain available.

THE HOLD STEADY - LIVE 2026

THE WEEKENDER 2026 - LONDON

March 5 - The Dome (Special "Storytellers" Show)

March 6 - Electric Ballroom

March 7 - Electric Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

March 8 - Dingwalls (SOLD OUT)

CONSTRUCTIVE SUMMER 2026 - BOSTON

April 30 - The Sinclair

May 1 - The Sinclair

May 2 - The Sinclair

May 3 - The Sinclair (Special "Storytellers" Matinee)

CONSTRUCTIVE SUMMER 2026 - CHICAGO

June 11 - Thalia Hall (Seated "Storytellers" Show)

June 12 - Empty Bottle

June 13 - The Salt Shed Outdoors (Fairgrounds) *

* w/ Special Guests Built To Spill, Bully, and Titus Andronicus

