The Smashing Pumpkins Releasing 35th Anniversary Editions Of 'Gish'

(UMe) GRAMMY Award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their seminal debut, Gish, with multiple new 35th Anniversary vinyl variants available on May 29, 2026, the same week as the anniversary.

Frontman Billy Corgan's Madame ZuZu's & other independent record stores will be carrying a color vinyl housed in the original 1991 packaging, a limited-edition colorway evokes the classic cover pressed on striking 180-gram gray vinyl, accented with pink and purple splatter. A standard Black 180-gram vinyl in the original 1991 packaging will also be available, honoring the legacy that helped shape an era. Pre-order The Smashing Pumpkins' Gish, here.

The Smashing Pumpkins notably recorded Gish with producer Butch Vig at Smart Studios in Madison, WI. The album channeled spirits of rock, metal, psychedelia, pop, and shoegaze into an alternative conjuration unlike anything before it-or after, for that matter. Released on May 28, 1991, it went on to make history, becoming one of the most successful independently released albums of its era. The 10-track body of work eventually reached Platinum status, anchored by staples such as "I Am One," "Siva," "Rhinoceros," and more.

The influence of Gish continues to noticeably magnify from one generation to the next. In retrospect, Billboard marveled at how "There's cryptic poetry, jarring dynamic shifts, mammoth riffs, and moments of startling beauty - everything fans around the world would love about the Pumpkins once they grew into themselves." Rolling Stone cited it among the "50 Greatest Grunge Albums," going on to observe, "Gish featured 10 dense, ornately crafted tracks - from the intensity of 'Siva' and 'Tristessa' to the subtle, surreal build-up of lead single, 'Rhinoceros' - that showcased the band's musical ambition."

Experience Gish again in all of its glory.

TRACKLISTING

A1 - I Am One

A2 - Siva

A3 - Rhinoceros

A4 - Bury Me

A5 - Crush

B1 - Suffer

B2 - Snail

B3 - Tristessa

B4 - Window Paine

B5 - Daydream

