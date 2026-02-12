The Smashing Pumpkins Releasing 35th Anniversary Editions Of 'Gish'

(UMe) GRAMMY Award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins will celebrate the 35th anniversary of their seminal debut, Gish, with multiple new 35th Anniversary vinyl variants available on May 29, 2026, the same week as the anniversary.
Frontman Billy Corgan's Madame ZuZu's & other independent record stores will be carrying a color vinyl housed in the original 1991 packaging, a limited-edition colorway evokes the classic cover pressed on striking 180-gram gray vinyl, accented with pink and purple splatter. A standard Black 180-gram vinyl in the original 1991 packaging will also be available, honoring the legacy that helped shape an era. Pre-order The Smashing Pumpkins' Gish, here.
The Smashing Pumpkins notably recorded Gish with producer Butch Vig at Smart Studios in Madison, WI. The album channeled spirits of rock, metal, psychedelia, pop, and shoegaze into an alternative conjuration unlike anything before it-or after, for that matter. Released on May 28, 1991, it went on to make history, becoming one of the most successful independently released albums of its era. The 10-track body of work eventually reached Platinum status, anchored by staples such as "I Am One," "Siva," "Rhinoceros," and more.
The influence of Gish continues to noticeably magnify from one generation to the next. In retrospect, Billboard marveled at how "There's cryptic poetry, jarring dynamic shifts, mammoth riffs, and moments of startling beauty - everything fans around the world would love about the Pumpkins once they grew into themselves." Rolling Stone cited it among the "50 Greatest Grunge Albums," going on to observe, "Gish featured 10 dense, ornately crafted tracks - from the intensity of 'Siva' and 'Tristessa' to the subtle, surreal build-up of lead single, 'Rhinoceros' - that showcased the band's musical ambition."
Experience Gish again in all of its glory.
TRACKLISTING
A1 - I Am One
A2 - Siva
A3 - Rhinoceros
A4 - Bury Me
A5 - Crush
B1 - Suffer
B2 - Snail
B3 - Tristessa
B4 - Window Paine
B5 - Daydream
Yungblud And The Smashing Pumpkins Release New Version Of 'Zombie'
Yungblud Recruited The Smashing Pumpkins To Reimagine 'Zombie'
The Smashing Pumpkins Deliver 'Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness' 30th Anniversary Editions
The Smashing Pumpkins launch The OG Goth Smoothie With Erewhon
Kid Rock Reveals Safeguards Against Ticket Scalpers- When Ozzy Osbourne Met Axl Rose- The Smashing Pumpkins Releasing 35th Anniversary Editions Of 'Gish'- more
Eagles Add Two More Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency- W.A.S.P. Announce North America Tour With Special Guests KK's Priest- more
Clint Black, Wynonna Judd Lead Country Music Cruise 2027 Lineup- Watch The Red Clay Strays' 'If I Didn't Know You' Video- more
Hilary Duff Announces The Lucky Me Tour- Tame Impala Announce North American Arena Tour- BTS World Tour Live Cinema Broadcasts Announced- Bee Gees Box Set- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Kid Rock Reveals Safeguards Against Ticket Scalpers
When Ozzy Osbourne Met Axl Rose
The Smashing Pumpkins Releasing 35th Anniversary Editions Of 'Gish'
Evergrey Announce New Album 'Architects Of A New Weave'
The Hold Steady Celebrate 20 Years of Boys And Girls In America with Constructive Summer 2026
Sparta Premiering Their New Documentary 'Scenic Drive'
Hear The Brook & The Bluff's New Song '105'
Super Furry Animals Go Way Back With Early Rarity Stream 'Pocket Sam'