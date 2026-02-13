Don Broco Tap Nickelback For 'Nightmare Tripping'

(PAA) Don Broco return with their explosive new single "Nightmare Tripping," featuring rock icons Nickelback. The track arrives alongside the announcement of DON BROCO's next full-length album, Nightmare Tripping, set for release on March 27, 2026 via Fearless Records.

"Nightmare Tripping" storms forward on crunchy guitars, hard-hitting drums, and a razor-sharp vocal trade-off between DON BROCO's Rob Damiani and Matt Donnelly, with Nickelback's Chad Kroeger adding his unmistakable grit. The track swings from fevered screams to a chant-ready melodic chorus and arrives with a cinematic, film-noir-inspired music video directed by Gordy De St. Jeor, blending thriller-style storytelling with raw performance shots - and featuring members of Nickelback.

The band shares, "Nightmare Tripping is the uncertainty between dreams and reality. When the paralysis demon holding you down forces you to confront what you've tried to escape by going to sleep, blurring the boundaries of consciousness. In total contrast to that terror, collaborating on the song with Nickleback was a dream come true. Chad and Ryan were incredible to team up with, and shooting the video in a burnt out L.A haunted house was an experience we'll never forget."

Nightmare Tripping marks a new chapter for DON BROCO, a band built on unpredictability and reinvention. Since forming in 2008, the quartet have fused metal, post-hardcore, funk, and electronic elements into something entirely their own. Their Fearless Records debut finds them at their heaviest and most nuanced, embracing the unexpected and leaning into extremes with a sense of purpose. Reuniting with longtime collaborator Dan Lancaster, the band pushes deeper into harsh vocal textures, darker themes, and experimental turns inspired by a world that feels increasingly unsteady.

Across the album's early singles, DON BROCO have unveiled the breadth of this new era. "Cellophane" introduced sharp-edged nu-metal swagger; "Hype Man" delivered explosive, hook-driven adrenaline; "Disappear" exposed a raw emotional nerve; and "Euphoria" brought seductive electronics, dance-floor grooves, and a massive, euphoric chorus. Together with the unreleased bangers, these tracks hint at an album that is expansive, fearless, and unlike anything the band has attempted before.

Kicking off the second leg of their U.S. tour this month, DON BROCO are entering their next chapter with undeniable momentum. The band's reputation for high-octane, genre-blurring live performances has continued to pull them into bigger venues and bigger reactions with every tour. In 2026, they will take their ever-growing live show to stages around the world - including a major London date supporting Biffy Clyro, incendiary sets at festivals including ROCK IM RING and Rock For People, and more announcements on the horizon.

Related Stories

Don Broco Spread 'Euphoria' With New Video

Watch Don Broco 'Disappear'

Don Broco Evolve With New Song 'Hype Man'

Don Broco Reveal Fearless Debut 'Cellophane'

News > Don Broco