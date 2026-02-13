(NLM) It's your lucky Friday the 13th: Ghost is sending the world a Valentine in the form of the steamy new video for "Umbra," the track from the band's international #1 album SKELETA that currently has packed arenas full of GHOST fans clamoring for more cowbell.
Directed by Amir Chamdin, "Umbra" follows the trajectory of a star-crossed couple hurtling inevitably toward their mutual downfall, all under the watchful eye and narration of GHOST's Papa V. Perpetua.
The "Umbra" video is the latest harbinger of yet another banner year for GHOST - one that began with a GRAMMY nomination and the latest US leg of the Skeletour Tour, which runs through February 23rd at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and has sold some half a million tickets worldwide and counting.
SKELETA, GHOST's sixth album and first to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 was released April 25, 2025 via Loma Vista Recordings. "Umbra" is the latest single/video from the album, preceded by "Satanized"-dubbed a "catchy goth-rock epic" by VICE, followed by "Lachryma" -and "Peacefield," the monolithic anthem opening both the album and GHOST's massive 2025 live rituals.
Ghost Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm
Ghost Now Streaming 'It's A Sin' For First Time
Don't Believe In Ghosts Release 'Paper Tiger' Video
Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty Launching Spring Solo Tour
Ghost Celebrate Friday The 13th With 'Umbra' Video- Don Broco Tap Nickelback For 'Nightmare Tripping'- Gogol Bordello Stream 'We Mean It, Man!' Album- more
Kid Rock Reveals Safeguards Against Ticket Scalpers- When Ozzy Osbourne Met Axl Rose- The Smashing Pumpkins Releasing 35th Anniversary Editions Of 'Gish'- more
Stream Jelly Roll Led GOAT Soundtrack- Eric Church Releases 'Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive' Soundtrack- Dierks Bentley Announces Off The Map Tour- more
Hear A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's New EP 'Before Artistry'- Bebe Rexha Previews Dirty Blonde Album- Luh Tyler Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'My Boo'- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Ghost Celebrate Friday The 13th With 'Umbra' Video
Don Broco Tap Nickelback For 'Nightmare Tripping'
Gogol Bordello Stream 'We Mean It, Man!' Album
Life of Agony Give 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' A Heavy Makeover
Hear Talking Heads 'Psycho Killer' 1975 Demo
Matchbook Romance Expands 'VOICES' With 'Visions'
Watch MISSIO's New 'I Remember When' Video
The Jaws of Brooklyn Announce 'Unstoppable' EP With 'Where Are You?'