Ghost Celebrate Friday The 13th With 'Umbra' Video

(NLM) It's your lucky Friday the 13th: Ghost is sending the world a Valentine in the form of the steamy new video for "Umbra," the track from the band's international #1 album SKELETA that currently has packed arenas full of GHOST fans clamoring for more cowbell.

Directed by Amir Chamdin, "Umbra" follows the trajectory of a star-crossed couple hurtling inevitably toward their mutual downfall, all under the watchful eye and narration of GHOST's Papa V. Perpetua.

The "Umbra" video is the latest harbinger of yet another banner year for GHOST - one that began with a GRAMMY nomination and the latest US leg of the Skeletour Tour, which runs through February 23rd at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and has sold some half a million tickets worldwide and counting.

SKELETA, GHOST's sixth album and first to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 was released April 25, 2025 via Loma Vista Recordings. "Umbra" is the latest single/video from the album, preceded by "Satanized"-dubbed a "catchy goth-rock epic" by VICE, followed by "Lachryma" -and "Peacefield," the monolithic anthem opening both the album and GHOST's massive 2025 live rituals.

News > Ghost