Gogol Bordello Stream 'We Mean It, Man!' Album

(Shore Fire) Gogol Bordello releases new album We Mean It, Man! - the band's "post punk revenge" produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Gang of Four, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES) and Adam "Atom" Greenspan (Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES) on frontman Eugene Hutz's label Casa Gogol Records. Following the previous video for "Ignition" featuring Liev Schreiber, "Life Is Possible Again" from the album channels sharp optimism against all odds with the music video out now.

Frontman Eugene Hutz says "The cyclical nature of time is a source of optimism. So, historically, is our ability to heal after catastrophes. We will need all of those sources of optimism combined once the current cycle of atrocities passes. Luckily, they are still there for us. This is what 'Life Is Possible Again' is about."

The band is throwing an album release party tonight with SPIN at Silver Linings Lounge, featuring performances from Casa Gogol's Puzzled Panther (featuring Brian Chase of YYYs), Pons, Mary Shelley, a DJ set from Eugene Hutz, and surprise special guests. They are also hosting a Bandcamp listening party on Sunday, February 15 at 2 PM ET.

Gogol Bordello has always been a band that grows a new sonic tail. Driven by relentless techno-like beats, optimistic energy, clever socio-political lyricism, the band grounds themselves in hyper-futuristic post-punk textures that entrance crowds and new listeners alike, inviting them into their "Wild Sonic West." Inspired by and building on their 2023 collaboration with Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) on "Solidarity," Gogol Bordello's new album is a bold continuation of that electrifying direction.

The North American tour boasts support from Puzzled Panther, who just released psychedelic, Manchester-meets-New York EP Fits of Serenity, and Boris and the Joy, including a homecoming show at New York's Knockdown Center on March 27. Stream the album here

Related Stories

Gogol Bordello Gear Up To Release New Album 'We Mean It, Man!'

Gogol Bordello Recruit Liev Schreiber For 'Ignition' Video

Gogol Bordello Preview New Album With 'Hate Liquidator' Video

Gogol Bordello Stream First New Song In Over Three Years 'We Mean It, Man!'

News > Gogol Bordello