Life of Agony Give 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' A Heavy Makeover

(ASPR) Life of Agony have released a powerful new live music video capturing their emotionally charged cover of "Don't You (Forget About Me)," the Simple Minds anthem made famous by its appearance in the 1985 John Hughes film The Breakfast Club.

Filmed during the band's 30 Years of Ugly anniversary tour in Europe, the video captures Life of Agony at a defining moment in their career. While honoring the spirit of the original, the band delivers a distinctly Life of Agony-sounding interpretation - darker, heavier, and more emotionally weighty than the original recording, transforming the song into something raw, brooding, and deeply personal.

The video was filmed and directed by Leigh Brooks of Firebelly Films, a longtime visual collaborator who has also directed several Life of Agony music videos, as well as the band's acclaimed documentary The Sound of Scars. Brooks' immersive live-performance approach places viewers directly inside the venue, capturing the intense connection between band and crowd.

Audio for the performance was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Life of Agony guitarist Joey Zampella, delivering incredible clarity while preserving the grit and immediacy of the live experience.

"Even though our studio version of 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' appears on Ugly, we had never performed the song live until the 30 Years of Ugly anniversary tour," bassist Alan Robert shares. "Bringing it to the stage after all these years - and experiencing the live energy of the crowd - made the song one of the highlights of the set every night."

Originally released in 1985, "Don't You (Forget About Me)" defined a broken generation through The Breakfast Club, symbolizing youth, alienation, and connection - themes that have long aligned with Life of Agony's own body of work. This live rendition underscores the song's enduring relevance while showcasing the band's ability to fully claim and transform familiar material through their own uncompromising lens.

