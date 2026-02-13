Matchbook Romance Expands 'VOICES' With 'Visions'

(Epitaph) Matchbook Romance give new life to their landmark sophomore album Voices with VOICES | VISIONS, a digital deluxe reissue celebrating its 20th anniversary. Stream the reimagined deluxe album here

Originally released in 2006 via Epitaph Records, the anniversary edition includes two unearthed riff-heavy tracks, "Something Worse Than the Night" and "A Beautiful Day", officially out now as part of the deluxe repackaging. These tracks, rooted in the original 2005 sessions, have been recently revisited and completed by the band, offering a fresh perspective on their post-emo sound. "Something Worse Than the Night" and "A Beautiful Day" will be available on a limited 7" exclusive to Record Store Day on April 18th.

"It was important to us to mark the 20th anniversary of VOICES in a meaningful way, so today we're releasing the second and final song from those recording sessions titled, "A Beautiful Day", the band shares. "Completing these songs felt like a great way to do this and also allowed us to close the door on a chapter of our career and potentially open some new doors as a result. We hope you love these songs as much as we do."

Voices, the incredible second effort from Matchbook Romance, is a highly refined, technically brilliant album that strikes a great balance of beauty and darkness on an entirely new level of creativity for this band. A true study in contrast, Voices finds Andrew Jordan's vocals soaring on high, as well as floating amongst the myriad rhythms provided by Ryan DePaolo's finely woven webs of melodic strings, Aaron Stern's pounding drums and Ryan Kienle's guiding bass lines.

