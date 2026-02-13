The Jaws of Brooklyn Announce 'Unstoppable' EP With 'Where Are You?'

(MPG) The Jaws of Brooklyn announce their new EP Unstoppable, due out May 15. Co-produced with Grammy-winner and Alabama Shakes keyboardist Ben Tanner, the seven-track project finds the Seattle five-piece blending Motown melody, Muscle Shoals soul and West Coast rock & roll with girl-group glitter and garage grit. Along with the news, The Jaws of Brooklyn shared their new single "Where Are You?", a shimmering call to the dancefloor that captures the spark of a romantic pursuit.

Guitarist Bryan Cohen on the new single: "The Jaws of Brooklyn wanted to put their spin on a stone-cold disco beat when we wrote 'Where Are You?' It's a tale of a couple indulging in the all-day, all-night life together, dancing into the next day. Lust, devotion and the dance floor. What could be better?"

Blurring the lines between genre and generation, The Jaws of Brooklyn's upcoming EP Unstoppable expands on their signature melting pot sound of '60s/'70s influences and thickly stacked vocal harmonies, which have earned praise from American Songwriter and Billboard over the years. These songs delve headfirst into the human experience, vulnerably writing about love triangles, relationships and ride-or-die friendships, all anchored by frontwoman Gretchen Lemon's powerhouse presence.

Unstoppable keeps the infectious momentum going after the band's 2025 album Crush On You, which was released during a whirlwind of transit and transition. Following the addition of Lemon as the group's electric new singer, they felt reenergized and in turn their show-stopping performances cemented their reputation as a must-see live act - booking festival slots at SXSW and Bumbershoot as well as packing out shows at venues on both coasts.

"We're continuing to sell out shows and sing our songs to rooms full of people," says Lemon, who worked as a schoolteacher before joining Cohen, drummer Zia Uddin, keyboardist Dana Dysart and bassist Paul Christofferson. "We've always focused on our live show, and that's how we made Unstoppable: by getting into a room together and playing at the same time. That's what we're good at. It's what we love doing."

Later this month, The Jaws of Brooklyn are bringing their new music down the West Coast, with upcoming shows in LA, San Francisco, San Diego and more cities - see below for a list of dates.

Unstoppable Tracklist:

1. Where Are You?

2. Lie to Me

3. Unstoppable

4 Up All Night

5. Summer We Forgot

6. Done With You

7. Kiss Me

The Jaws of Brooklyn Tour Dates:

February 20 - Tacoma, WA @Jazzbones -

February 26 - San Diego, CA @ Template *

February 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Redwood Bar and Grill +

February 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah =

March 6 - Everett, WA @ El Sid #

March 26 - Boise, Id @ Treefort Music Fest - Basque Center

April 25 - Wenatchee, WA @ Apple Blossom Festival

July 4 - Everett, WA @ 4th of July Everett

July 11 - Spokane, WA @ Blessing In Disguise Festival

- with Happy Chems, Sam Cori

* with Exotic Fruit Tour, Hailey Marea

+ with Heather Reynosa, Fingernail

= with Supersonic Symbiotic, Carly's Lounge

# with Massy Ferguson

