Watch MISSIO's New 'I Remember When' Video

(Nettwerk) Texas duo MISSIO releases their new single "I Remember When," the first glimpse of music off their forthcoming album. Built on shimmering synths, the nostalgic track captures the carefree electricity of youth.
"The world is changing and transitioning at such a rapid pace that it feels impossible to keep up with right now. There's a general apathy that everyone feels but no one seems to be talking about. We want to talk about it. 'I Remember When' reminisces about those nostalgic feelings of growing up when life felt easier, when the summer time made us feel free and alive. Maybe it's just the natural progression of age but, life feels harder to resonate with as we experience some of the harsh realities of the world we all share," reflects MISSIO.
MISSIO will hit the road for The Hollow Crown Tour starting March 19th in San Antonio and wrapping on April 18th. The band is headlining alongside WesGhost, ThxSoMch, with support from The Haunt, Oxymorrons, and rosecoloredworld. Catch the band performing music from their forthcoming album live for the first time.
MISSIO Hollow Crown Tour Dates:
March 19 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
March 20 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
March 21 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
March 24 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
March 26 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon Hall
March 28 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
March 29 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
April 3 - West Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club
April 4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
April 7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Pierre's
April 9 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
April 12 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
April 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
April 15 - Portland, OR - Nova
April 16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
April 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont Hollywood
Country Music Cruise Raises $57,900 for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Royal Hunt Shares Posada Rock Festival 2023 Performance Of 'The Mission'
PAMELA Reimagine Blur's Girls & Boys'
Kesha Announces New Platform For Music Creators
Ghost Celebrate Friday The 13th With 'Umbra' Video- Don Broco Tap Nickelback For 'Nightmare Tripping'- Gogol Bordello Stream 'We Mean It, Man!' Album- more
Kid Rock Reveals Safeguards Against Ticket Scalpers- When Ozzy Osbourne Met Axl Rose- The Smashing Pumpkins Releasing 35th Anniversary Editions Of 'Gish'- more
Stream Jelly Roll Led GOAT Soundtrack- Eric Church Releases 'Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive' Soundtrack- Dierks Bentley Announces Off The Map Tour- more
Hear A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's New EP 'Before Artistry'- Bebe Rexha Previews Dirty Blonde Album- Luh Tyler Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'My Boo'- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Ghost Celebrate Friday The 13th With 'Umbra' Video
Don Broco Tap Nickelback For 'Nightmare Tripping'
Gogol Bordello Stream 'We Mean It, Man!' Album
Life of Agony Give 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' A Heavy Makeover
Hear Talking Heads 'Psycho Killer' 1975 Demo
Matchbook Romance Expands 'VOICES' With 'Visions'
Watch MISSIO's New 'I Remember When' Video
The Jaws of Brooklyn Announce 'Unstoppable' EP With 'Where Are You?'