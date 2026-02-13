Watch MISSIO's New 'I Remember When' Video

(Nettwerk) Texas duo MISSIO releases their new single "I Remember When," the first glimpse of music off their forthcoming album. Built on shimmering synths, the nostalgic track captures the carefree electricity of youth.

"The world is changing and transitioning at such a rapid pace that it feels impossible to keep up with right now. There's a general apathy that everyone feels but no one seems to be talking about. We want to talk about it. 'I Remember When' reminisces about those nostalgic feelings of growing up when life felt easier, when the summer time made us feel free and alive. Maybe it's just the natural progression of age but, life feels harder to resonate with as we experience some of the harsh realities of the world we all share," reflects MISSIO.

MISSIO will hit the road for The Hollow Crown Tour starting March 19th in San Antonio and wrapping on April 18th. The band is headlining alongside WesGhost, ThxSoMch, with support from The Haunt, Oxymorrons, and rosecoloredworld. Catch the band performing music from their forthcoming album live for the first time.

MISSIO Hollow Crown Tour Dates:

March 19 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

March 20 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

March 21 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

March 24 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

March 26 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon Hall

March 28 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

March 29 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

April 3 - West Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club

April 4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

April 7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Pierre's

April 9 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

April 12 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

April 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

April 15 - Portland, OR - Nova

April 16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

April 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Vermont Hollywood

Related Stories

Country Music Cruise Raises $57,900 for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Royal Hunt Shares Posada Rock Festival 2023 Performance Of 'The Mission'

PAMELA Reimagine Blur's Girls & Boys'

Kesha Announces New Platform For Music Creators

News > MISSIO