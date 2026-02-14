Dirty Heads Launch 'Seven Seas' Video

(ASPR) Dirty Heads return with their new single, "Seven Seas", which marks the band's first new music since the deluxe edition of 2023's Midnight Control and it continues the focus on connection, resilience, and community.

"Seven Seas" reflects on the importance of showing up for one another during challenging times, pairing laid-back grooves with reflective lyrics. The song underscores the band's ability to balance feel-good energy with emotional depth, an approach that has remained central to their sound for over two decades.

"It feels like the universe is throwing some heavy waves our way right now," says singer Jared Watson. "A lot of people close to me, including myself, have been feeling it. But every time I connect with my friends, I'm reminded that no matter what we're each carrying, there's always room to support one another. 'Seven Seas' is about that bond - being there for your friends and family, through anything."

Related Stories

ROME And Dirty Heads Go 'Slow & Easy' With New Track

Dirty Heads And Sublime With Rome Lead Friendsgiving Concert

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads Launch Slightly Dirty Tour

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads Expand Slightly Dirty Summer Tour

News > Dirty Heads