Metal Church Unleash 'Brainwash Game' Video

(PFA) West Coast thrash metal legends Metal Church have released the next piece of music from their 14th studio album, Dead To Rights, scheduled for release on April 10 via Rat Pak Records.

"Brainwash Game" is a clinic in metal that the new lineup featuring founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof alongside longtime guitarist Rick Van Zandt, joined by bass icon David Ellefson, powerhouse drummer Ken Mary, and dynamic new vocalist Brian Allen put on full display throughout the new album.

"'Brainwash Game' is really about the machinery behind the curtain," says founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof. "We're living in a time where the modern media cycle and the internet move so fast that truth often gets twisted, filtered, and repackaged to fit whatever narrative sells the most clicks. It's not always about informing people anymore - it's about steering them. The song dives into that idea of manipulation, how repetition and outrage can blur the lines between fact and fiction until people don't even realize they're being conditioned. It's heavy, it's aggressive, and lyrically it's meant to challenge listeners to think for themselves in a world that constantly tries to think for them."

From the aggressive opening assault of "Brainwash Game" to the riff-driven finale "My Wrath," Metal Church prove they still possess the same relentless drive that has earned them fans for over four decades. Tracks such as "Deep Cover Shakedown," "The Show," and "Wasted Time" deliver the signature sound the band has long been known for. The album's first single, "F.A.F.O.," was released last November, with its accompanying video surpassing 425,000 views to date. Dead To Rights was produced by Kurdt Vanderhoof and mixed and mastered by Zeuss at Planet Z.

"This new album is very special to me for one reason: the band was over, and I honestly didn't see it being resurrected. But somehow, it brought itself back to life-again!" exclaims Kurdt Vanderhoof. "I'm incredibly proud of these new songs; they hit hard. Brian Allen brings the classic Metal Church sound to the vocals, and adding a rhythm section with musicians of the caliber of Dave Ellefson and Ken Mary makes this a force to be reckoned with. If you enjoy classic Metal Church, you're going to love this record."

Related Stories

Metal Church Announce New Album 'Dead To Rights'

Metal Church Introduce New Lineup With 'F.A.F.O.' Video

Tarja Announces Rocking Heels: Live at Metal Church With Linkin Park Cover

Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation

News > Metal Church