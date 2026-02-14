Story Of The Year Release New Album A.R.S.O.N.

(BPM) Story Of The Year releases their seventh studio album, A.R.S.O.N., out everywhere now via SharpTone Records. A.R.S.O.N. is where energy, emotion, and precision collide. It proves that Story of the Year thrives in the tension between rage and restraint, destruction and rebirth, channeling catharsis with deliberate control.

An acronym for "All Rage, Still Only Numb," the title sets the stage for a record that turns their explosive intensity and heaviest material yet inward, grappling with anxiety, emotional unrest, and the shadows we carry. Fusing the sharp, modern post-hardcore sound that's earned them countless fans with polished production and flashes of their early roots, A.R.S.O.N. captures a band pushing forward: matured, focused, and fearless as ever.

"With A.R.S.O.N., we wanted to continue the energy and momentum that we built on Tear Me To Pieces. We once again put every bit of heart and soul into writing songs that we truly love and connect with," shares frontman Dan Marsala. "A.R.S.O.N. has some of the heaviest songs we've ever written, but also some of the biggest choruses of our career. We've never been afraid to take chances with our writing, and this record is no different! We went back with the amazing Colin Brittain to produce and co-write, with help from co-producers Dan Book and Kevin McCombs. Such an amazing team of talented humans! They continue to make our band sound better than ever!"

From the emotional and instrumental intensity of "Disconnected" to the balance of rage and melody in focus track "See Through", A.R.S.O.N. finds the band at their most sonically aggressive and evolved, finding their own version of heaviness. "The great songs are never the ones you agonize over. They just sort of happen. That is our mindset these days: nothing is forced or calculated. Lyric ideas free flow with no real agenda, and the first couple of lines begin to inform us what the song wants to be about. Same with the music: sometimes it's heavy, sometimes it's acoustic. It's whatever happened to come out that day. When you get into that zone the great songs almost write themselves. It's a beautiful place to be, and that was the mindset of A.R.S.O.N.," explains guitarist Ryan Phillips.

Story Of The Year exploded onto the scene with their groundbreaking debut Page Avenue, one of the first albums of its kind to sell over a million copies. The breakout single "Until the Day I Die" quickly became both an enduring anthem and a mission statement for the band. What began as four friends working in a St. Louis pizza joint evolved into a movement, connecting deeply with fans through every era. From Page Avenue (2003) to In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), Wolves (2017), and Tear Me to Pieces (2023) the band, comprised of Dan Marsala, Ryan Phillips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, has delivered a signature blend of melodic aggression, raw vulnerability, and anthems built to scream along to in the dark. Stream "A.R.S.O.N." here

A.R.S.O.N. Tracklisting

Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)

Disconnected

See Through

Fall Away (ft. Jacoby Shaddix)

3 am

Into The Dark

My Religion

Halos

Good for Me / Feel so Bad

Better Than High

I Don't Wanna Feel Like This Anymore

Related Stories

When Ozzy Osbourne Met Axl Rose

Story Of The Year Share Action-Packed 'Disconnected' Video

Radiohead Smashed Metallica's O2 Arena Record (2025 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Song Was Rejected By Madonna (2025 In Review)

News > Story Of The Year