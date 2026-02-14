The Sheepdogs Share 'I Do' Video Just In Time For Valentine's Day

(Talita) Multi-platinum and four-time JUNO Award winning The Sheepdogs release their new single "I Do". The glam-kissed track carries the swagger of T. Rex and the stacked harmonies of Queen, yet at its core it's unmistakably Sheepdogs.

An openhearted, exuberant rush of romantic euphoria, Ewan Currie calls it "one big YES"; a celebration of companionship, good cheer, and that heady moment when it feels like the universe has tipped in your favour. It also features one of the band's most playfully irreverent lines: "I love you more than Axis: Bold as Love." Currie laughs that it's "the silliest I've ever written," but it lands with the exact wink and warmth the song embodies.

"I Do" is the latest offering from the band's upcoming full-length album, Keep Out Of The Storm arriving February 27th 2026 via their newly minted label, Right On Records.

Recorded with longtime collaborator Thomas D'arcy and produced by the band's own Ewan Currie, the LP marks the beloved Canadian rockers' first release since the departure of longtime drummer Sam Corbett. For the new album, the band enlisted the help of incredible guest drummers and friends of the band including JUNO-nominated Trevor Falls, Adam Hindle (Dwayne Gretzky, Born Ruffians), Steve Kiely (Golden Feather), Jordan Murphy (Walrus, Adam Bladwin), and Dani Nash (July Talk) who performs on "Keep Out Of The Storm". The album's first single, "Nobody But You", has jumped to #9 on Active Rock and hit #13 on Billboard Mainstream Rock.

After more than two decades together, The Sheepdogs sound newly energized on Keep Out Of The Storm, a record shaped by change but driven by instinct. Working between tour dates, the band leaned into a live-off-the-floor approach that captures them at their most immediate and unfiltered, jamming songs until they felt alive and committing them to tape in the moment. The result is a warm, guitar-forward collection that balances swaggering rock with flashes of glam, jam-band interplay, and an unmistakable sense of joy. Thematically, the album finds the band searching for light in uncertain times. While its songs touch on change, belonging, and the idea of home, the record radiates optimism, a reminder that loud guitars and shared moments can be their own kind of refuge.

The album also marks the first full-length to fully showcase guitarist Ricky Paquette, whose tone and harmonies add fresh colour to the band's evolving sound. Rather than reinventing themselves, The Sheepdogs sharpen what they do best here: bigger riffs, looser jams, and a renewed sense of momentum that captures a band still growing, still pushing forward, and still deeply in love with rock and roll.

The upcoming release follows a tremendous year for the band. In 2025, The sheepdogs completed a sold-out cross-Canada arena tour supporting Bryan Adams, released two successful companion EPs, Paradise Alone and Hell Together, and launched their own label, Right On Records. The band also appeared in Bryan Adams and Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam, a one-hour holiday special featuring festive performances by Alessia Cara, Alan Doyle, Barenaked Ladies, Lights and more.

As the cherry on top, their single "Take Me For A Ride" was the #16 most played song in 2025 at Billboard Mainstream Rock, and the #18 most played song at Mediabase Active Rock.

Keep Out of the Storm doesn't sound like reinvention, it sounds like affirmation. Though the album marks a period of transition, The Sheepdogs don't abandon their roots, they sharpen them. The riffs are bigger, the jams looser, the vocals warmer, and the band's sense of purpose clearer than ever. This is a working band's record, made between tour dates, living in the small details, trusting the moment. A band in motion, weathering change, turning up loud, and finding light in the noise.

In support of the release, The Sheepdogs will kick off an extensive Canadian headline tour on March 13, 2026. Says frontman Ewan Currie, "We had a ball going cross country with Bryan. Now it's time to run it back with our own headlining tour across Canada."

The band will then return to the UK & Europe towards the end of this year.

