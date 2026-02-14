Watch Iron Savior Give 'Take On Me' A Metal Makeover

(RPM) Power metal veterans Iron Savior have just released a new video clip for their latest single, "Take On Me" - the band's electrifying metal reworking of the classic A-ha hit. The track is taken from their highly anticipated cover album "Awesome Anthems of the Galaxy", set to arrive on March 27, 2026 via PERCEPTION - A Division Of Reigning Phoenix Music!
Following a series of successful singles previewing the album, including their fiery rendition of Irene Cara's "Fame" and the powerful take on Alphaville's "Forever Young", the "Take On Me" video adds a fresh chapter to IRON SAVIOR's cosmic mission of transforming beloved '80s pop anthems into full-throttle power metal epics.
Frontman Piet Sielck reveals: „Take On Me" for sure is one of the most successful pop songs ever. So in the beginning it was more a „must" than a „want"... but during the process of transforming it, I started to love this version more and more. Today I am more than happy to have this classic on the album and I'm proud of the outcome!"
