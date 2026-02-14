.

Watch Iron Savior Give 'Take On Me' A Metal Makeover

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 14, 2026 4:43 PM EST
Watch Iron Savior Give 'Take On Me' A Metal Makeover

(RPM) Power metal veterans Iron Savior have just released a new video clip for their latest single, "Take On Me" - the band's electrifying metal reworking of the classic A-ha hit. The track is taken from their highly anticipated cover album "Awesome Anthems of the Galaxy", set to arrive on March 27, 2026 via PERCEPTION - A Division Of Reigning Phoenix Music!

Following a series of successful singles previewing the album, including their fiery rendition of Irene Cara's "Fame" and the powerful take on Alphaville's "Forever Young", the "Take On Me" video adds a fresh chapter to IRON SAVIOR's cosmic mission of transforming beloved '80s pop anthems into full-throttle power metal epics.

Frontman Piet Sielck reveals: „Take On Me" for sure is one of the most successful pop songs ever. So in the beginning it was more a „must" than a „want"... but during the process of transforming it, I started to love this version more and more. Today I am more than happy to have this classic on the album and I'm proud of the outcome!"

Related Stories
Watch Iron Savior Give 'Take On Me' A Metal Makeover

Iron Savior Give Frankie Goes to Hollywood's 'Relax' A Metal Makeover

Iron Savior Give Irene Cara's 'Fame' A Metal Makeover

Iron Savior Stream 'Machine World'

News > Iron Savior

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Beach Boys' Near-Mythical 'Adult/Child' Sessions Released For First Time- Watch Iron Savior Give 'Take On Me' A Metal Makeover- more

Ghost Celebrate Friday The 13th With 'Umbra' Video- Don Broco Tap Nickelback For 'Nightmare Tripping'- Gogol Bordello Stream 'We Mean It, Man!' Album- more

Day In Country

Hear Cameron Whitcomb's Cover of Tyler Childers' 'All Your'n'- Megan Moroney Launching 9 Cities 9 Days- Vince Gill Releases 'Down At Borderline' EP- more

Day In Pop

Hear A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's New EP 'Before Artistry'- Bebe Rexha Previews Dirty Blonde Album- Luh Tyler Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'My Boo'- more

Reviews

On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More

More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Reggae Party: Festival News Edition

Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona

Latest News

The Beach Boys' Near-Mythical 'Adult/Child' Sessions Released For First Time

Watch Iron Savior Give 'Take On Me' A Metal Makeover

Story Of The Year Release New Album A.R.S.O.N.

Metal Church Unleash 'Brainwash Game' Video

Dirty Heads Launch 'Seven Seas' Video

Watch Miss May I's 'Die On The Vine' Video

Converge Share 'Bad Faith' Visualizer as 'Love Is Not Enough' Arrives

The Sheepdogs Share 'I Do' Video Just In Time For Valentine's Day