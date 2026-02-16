Crobot's Brandon Yeagley Opening Let There Be Rock School

(TAG) Let There Be Rock Schools proudly announces the opening of

Let There Be Rock School - Pottsville, a performance-based music education center co-owned by internationally touring musician Brandon Yeagley, frontman of the hard rock band Crobot-a band with multiple Top 20 Billboard-charting singles and a Top 10 Billboard hit with the song "Low Life."

The school officially opens Monday, March 2, and is located at 2300 Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, Pennsylvania-in the same region where Yeagley first discovered music, formed early bands, and began the journey that led to a sustained international touring career.

Let There Be Rock School - Pottsville was founded with a clear mission: to serve as a proof of concept that students from Schuylkill County can build meaningful, lifelong careers in music while remaining rooted in their community.

A PERFORMANCE - FIRST APPROACH TO MUSIC EDUCATION

Let There Be Rock School - Pottsville is built around a performance-based curriculum, setting it apart from traditional lesson models that focus exclusively on private instruction. Students don't just learn their instrument-they learn how to collaborate in bands, rehearse with purpose, prepare for live performances, and step on stage with confidence.

Programs are available for children, teens, and adults, with instruction offered in guitar, bass, drums, vocals, keyboards, songwriting, improvisation, and ensemble performance. Students may enroll in one-on-one lessons, band programs, or a combination of both, with regular live showcases serving as key developmental milestones.

The school emphasizes a safe, encouraging, and kid-friendly environment, prioritizing confidence, teamwork, discipline, creativity, and self-expression-skills that extend far beyond music.

FROM LOCAL ROOTS TO GLOBAL STAGES- AND BACK AGAIN

Yeagley's involvement goes well beyond name recognition. With decades of real-world experience touring internationally, releasing charting records, and navigating the modern music industry, he has helped shape the school's curriculum to reflect practical, real-world musical pathways, not just theory.

After years on the road, Yeagley made a deliberate decision to reinvest his knowledge and experience back into the community that shaped him.

AN INCUBATOR FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

Let There Be Rock School - Pottsville is designed to function as a creative incubator, supporting students at every stage-from first lessons to advanced performance. While not every student will pursue music professionally, the curriculum is structured to ensure that every student gains confidence, resilience, and a strong creative foundation.

Through community partnerships, live performances, and youth-focused programming, the school aims to strengthen the local arts ecosystem while offering students a tangible example of what sustained creative careers can look like.

OPEN HOUSE & ENROLLMENT INFORMATION

The school will host an Open House from February 23 through February 26, running nightly from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Families and prospective students are invited to tour the facility, meet instructors, and learn more about available programs.

Regular school hours beginning March 2:

Monday-Thursday | 3:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Enrollment is currently open, with space limited.

See enrollment information, schedules here

