Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Announce New Tour Dates

(Freeman) Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks today announce their first ex-U.S tour, consisting of 7 UK shows and 2 shows in Sweden. The UK shows will be Jon's first performances in his home country since a one-show appearance with the Rock Academy in 2023.

The tour is billed as "Yes Epics, Classics, and More" and will feature songs recorded during Jon's 40 years as the lead vocalist of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Yes. The show will also include songs from his album with The Band Geeks entitled 'True.'

Anderson says: "To be back home in the UK performing Yes music with the Band Geeks, who are dedicated YES fans, is a dream come true for me. So come and enjoy a great event, never to be forgotten! Blessings, Jon"

The New York-based Band Geeks came to Jon's attention in 2023 and has led to a partnership that has already completed 3 highly successful U.S. tours with a 4th starting this April. Jon And The Band Geeks are currently in production for their 2nd album to be released by Frontiers Music Srl.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, February 20th. All dates are below:

Dates for the UK/Sweden Tour:

Sep 15- Birmingham - Symphony Hall

Sep 17- Bath- Forum

Sep 20- London- Palladium

Sep 22- Liverpool- Philharmonic

Sep 26- Manchester- Opera House

Sep 28- Glasgow- Royal Concert Hall

Oct 1- Gateshead- Glasshouse

Oct 3- Stockholm- Cirkus

Oct 5- Malmo- Slagthuset

