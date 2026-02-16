Stream The Hellacopters' 'Cream Of The Crap!'

(Nuclear Blast) The Hellacopters have released "Cream Of The Crap! Collected Non-Album Works -Volume 3", the newest, long-overdue entry in a series of rarities by the band, combining rare and lesser-known material from a myriad of singles, EPs, and compilation songs.

The 24 tracks featured in this set have originally been released between 1998 and 2005, most of them only on vinyl and out-of-print CDs, and include originals like 'Disappointment Blues', 'Freeway To Hell', 'Doggone Your Bad-Luck Soul', 'Ferrytale' and 'Long Gone Losers' as well as cover versions of songs by Motorhead, Wilson Pickett, MC5, Smokey Robinson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger, Alice Cooper, The Ramones, The Nomads, Adam West - whose singer Jake Starr penned liner notes for this release - and many, many more. Furthermore, a lot of these songs have never been released digitally.

Meticulously compiled by Robert Eriksson, transferred from master tapes and vinyl by Henke Jonsson, and remastered for maximum audio fidelity by Magnus Lindberg, with Cream Of The Crap! Collected Non-Album Works - Volume 3 THE HELLACOPTERS present a stunning collection of incredible, high-octane rock'n'roll on this more than 75 minutes long double vinyl, CD and digital release. Scroll down for the full track list and release formats.

Purchase or stream Cream Of The Crap! Collected Non-Album Works - Volume 3 here or stream the full album below:

CREAM OF THE CRAP! VOLUME 3 - TRACKLIST

Long Gone Losers

Pack Of Lies (The Nomads cover)

Her Strut (Bob Seger cover)

Little Miss Sweetness (The Temptations cover)

Oh Yeah Allright!

I Get A Sensation (Adam West cover)

Disappointment Blues

American Ruse (MC5 cover)

Ferrytale (1998 version)

Whole Lot Of Shakin´ In My Heart (Since I Met You) (Smokey Robinson cover)

I'm Eighteen (Alice Cooper cover)

Sent En Lordagkväll (Nationalteatern cover) *

Working For MCA (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

Boney Maronie (Larry Williams cover)

A Man And A Half (Wilson Pickett cover)

455 SD (Radio Birdman cover)

Freeway To Hell

Get Ready (Smokey Robinson cover)

Doggone Your Badluck Soul

Stab Your Back (Damned cover)

Heaven (Scott Morgan cover)

What´d Ya Do? (Ramones cover)

Speedfreak (Motorhead cover)

Ungrounded Confusion (The Flaming Sideburns cover)

* only available on physical editions

