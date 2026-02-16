.

Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single 'Lord'

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 16, 2026 4:19 PM EST
Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single 'Lord'

(Freeman) Michael Sweet, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and frontman for the multi-platinum rock band Stryper, has just released his new single "Lord" - the second single from his upcoming solo album. His most personal and spiritually resonant solo album yet, 'The Master Plan' is set for release on April 3, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.

With its heartfelt lyrics and spiritual sincerity, 'The Master Plan' is designed to inspire peace, faith, and encouragement - music that comforts the weary, uplifts the spirit, and celebrates the profound love at the center of Sweet's faith journey.

Co-produced by Sweet and Jeff Savage (TobyMac, Jars of Clay, Natalie Imbruglia), this deeply inspired record marks a bold departure from his previous solo work - blending heartfelt devotion with fresh musical textures and melodic depth unlike anything he has done before. Sweet's unmistakable voice leads a tapestry of heartfelt worship, inviting listeners to reflect, celebrate, and draw closer to the timeless truths at the heart of his message. With sweeping arrangements and a sincere spiritual core, the album offers both comfort and inspiration for moments of quiet contemplation.

Related Stories
Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single 'Lord'

Stryper's Michael Sweet Going Solo With 'The Master Plan'

Stryper's Michael Sweet Shares Cancer Fight Update

Stryper's Michael Sweet To Undergo Surgery In Cancer Fight

Stryper's Michael Sweet Shares Update in Thyroid Cancer Fight

News > Michael Sweet

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman- Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities- more

Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral- Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister- Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go'- Lee Brice Releasing 'Country Nowadays' This Week- more

Day In Pop

Jill Scott Returns With 'To Whom This May Concern'- Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta- Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2- more

Reviews

On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More

Reggae Party: Festival News Edition

Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Latest News

Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman

Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities

Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single 'Lord'

Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Announce New Tour Dates

The Space Between Deliver 'Weapon Of Choice'

Crobot's Brandon Yeagley Opening Let There Be Rock School

Stream The Hellacopters' 'Cream Of The Crap!'

Rush In The Studio For 'Moving Pictures' 45th Anniversary