Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single 'Lord'

(Freeman) Michael Sweet, the acclaimed singer-songwriter and frontman for the multi-platinum rock band Stryper, has just released his new single "Lord" - the second single from his upcoming solo album. His most personal and spiritually resonant solo album yet, 'The Master Plan' is set for release on April 3, 2026, via Frontiers Music Srl.
With its heartfelt lyrics and spiritual sincerity, 'The Master Plan' is designed to inspire peace, faith, and encouragement - music that comforts the weary, uplifts the spirit, and celebrates the profound love at the center of Sweet's faith journey.
Co-produced by Sweet and Jeff Savage (TobyMac, Jars of Clay, Natalie Imbruglia), this deeply inspired record marks a bold departure from his previous solo work - blending heartfelt devotion with fresh musical textures and melodic depth unlike anything he has done before. Sweet's unmistakable voice leads a tapestry of heartfelt worship, inviting listeners to reflect, celebrate, and draw closer to the timeless truths at the heart of his message. With sweeping arrangements and a sincere spiritual core, the album offers both comfort and inspiration for moments of quiet contemplation.
Stryper's Michael Sweet Going Solo With 'The Master Plan'
