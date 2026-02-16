Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities

(BE) Additional dates have been announced for the inaugural year of Sublime Me Gusta Festival, powered by SMKFLWR, building on the previously announced May 9th debut of the festival in Fort Worth, Texas.
Saturday, June 27 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon will feature main stage performances from legendary Southern California band Sublime, Cypress Hill, The Interrupters, Long Beach Dub All Stars, Codefendants, DIZZYISDEAD and others, as well sets from Jakobs Castle (featuring Jakob Nowell), Strange Case and more on the SVN/BVRNT Stage.
The Saturday, July 18 event at Zions Bank Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah includes Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Pennywise, Long Beach Dub All Stars, The Ataris, Codefendants and more on the main stage, along with Jakobs Castle (featuring Jakob Nowell), Strange Case and more on the SVN/BVRNT Stage.
As previously announced, Sublime Me Gusta Festival debuts Saturday, May 9 at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas with Sublime, joined by their long-time friends and fellow icons Slightly Stoopid, as well as Iration, Long Beach Dub Allstars, The Ataris, Codefendants, and HR of Bad Brains on the main stage, along with sets from Jakobs Castle (featuring Jakob Nowell), Strange Case and more on the SVN/BVRNT Stage.
Tickets for Sublime Me Gusta Festival start at $89.99 for General Admission and are on sale now at www.MeGustaFest.com.
