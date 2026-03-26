Blue October Announces 20th Anniversary World Tour

(The Syndicate) Blue October announces their highly anticipated world tour celebrating 20 years of the band's platinum-selling breakthrough album, Foiled. Cracking the Billboard Rock Chart Top 10, the album remains a cornerstone of alternative rock, anchored by Billboard-charting hits, including the platinum-certified "Hate Me," "Into the Ocean" and fan favorite "She's My Ride Home." Tickets on-sale Friday, March 27 at 10a local time.
The global tour celebrates the album's legacy. Blue October will perform Foiled in its entirety throughout 2026 and into 2027, giving audiences the chance to experience the music that has connected with fans worldwide. In addition, special guests Danny Malone and Jess Woodland will join the tour from October 22 through November 15 and November 17 through December 19 respectively.
"So now here we are," Justin Furstenfeld says as Blue October, which includes drummer Jeremy Furstenfeld, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye, bassist Matt Noveskey, and lead guitarist Will Knaak, prepare to hit the road this fall for a Foiled headline tour where they'll play the classic album in its entirety. "Let's show and remind everyone just how special and eclectic that album is," he adds. "And, most importantly, how much we wore our heart on our sleeve for it."
Blue October: 20th Anniversary World Tour
Oct. 22 - Abilene, TX @ The Paramount^
Oct. 23 - Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall^
Oct. 24 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater^
Oct. 25 - Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre^
Oct. 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater^
Oct. 29 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe^
Oct. 30 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore^
Oct. 31 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall^
Nov. 01 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS^
Nov. 03 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre^
Nov. 04 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square^
Nov. 06 - Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at The Egg^
Nov. 07 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora^
Nov. 08 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center^
Nov. 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Riviera Theatre^
Nov. 12 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts^
Nov. 13 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues^
Nov. 14 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts^
Nov. 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^
Nov. 17 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*
Nov. 19 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE*
Nov. 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*
Nov. 21 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*
Nov. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*
Nov. 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth*
Nov. 27 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
Nov. 28 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
Dec. 03 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*
Dec. 04 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore*
Dec. 05 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro*
Dec. 06 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*
Dec. 09 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*
Dec. 10 - Beaumont, TX @ Jefferson Theatre*
Dec. 11 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall*
Dec. 12 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port*
Dec. 13 - Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*
Dec. 17 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Selena Auditorium*
Dec. 18 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall*
Dec. 19 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall*
^with Danny Malone
*with Jess Woodland
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