Dimmu Borgir Reveal 'Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel' Video And Announce New Album

(Nuclear Blast) Eight years after the release of their critically acclaimed album Eonian, Norwegian symphonic black metal titans Dimmu Borgir return with a towering new opus: Grand Serpent Rising. Set for release on May 22 via Nuclear Blast Records, the album delivers thirteen punishing yet remarkably diverse tracks that reaffirm the band's status as one of the most formidable forces in extreme music.

Shagrath comments: "I truly feel we've outdone ourselves musically on this album. It's been a long and demanding process, but seeing how it all came together makes it incredibly rewarding. Grand Serpent Rising reflects every era of Dimmu Borgir - This album carries echoes of every chapter of Dimmu Borgir's legacy - I believe our fans will recognize that, and find something within it that truly resonates."

Even the sheer weight of the album title speaks volumes. "It fits perfectly," guitarist Silenoz explains. "Dimmu Borgir is a leviathan of a band on a grand scale and we are rising once again. While the serpent represents evil to some, for us it symbolizes something else: renewal, growth, knowledge, and liberation. Shedding our skin, so to speak. And let's not forget that February 2026 marks the end of the Year of the Snake, roughly the same moment this album was completed."

Grand Serpent Rising was recorded in Gothenburg with acclaimed producer Fredrik Nordstrom, whose legacy with the band includes landmark releases Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia and Death Cult Armageddon. The collaboration once again captures the band at their most expansive and ferocious, blending orchestral grandeur with unrelenting black metal intensity.

Alongside the album announcement, the band unveils a cinematic video for the track 'Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel'. Sung in Norwegian, the song stands as a punishing epic rooted in themes of heritage and bloodline - the passing of something essential from one generation to the next.

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