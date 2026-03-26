John Fogerty Announces 'Centerfield (Hall of Fame Edition)'

(Shore Fire Media) John Fogerty will celebrate one of his most beloved albums with the release of Centerfield (Hall of Fame Edition), a newly remastered version of his iconic 1985 solo record, arriving this summer via Concord.

The announcement arrives in tandem with Major League Baseball's Opening Day, honoring the enduring legacy of "Centerfield" as the sport's defining anthem. Fogerty remains the only musician ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame - a testament to his lasting cultural impact.

Sourced from the original half-inch master analog tapes and remastered by Emily Lazar, Centerfield (Hall of Fame Edition) presents the album with renewed clarity while preserving the spirit of the original recordings. Not only were all of the songs written by Fogerty, but he also played all of the instruments himself-a unique feat few artists have achieved. The remastered vinyl edition features the classic nine-song album exactly as originally released, accompanied by deluxe packaging. Expanded CD and digital editions will include newly released live performances of "Centerfield," "Rock and Roll Girls," and "Old Man Down the Road," recorded in 2024 with Fogerty's family band, featuring his sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty.

The announcement arrives amid a major run of live activity for Fogerty, including a standout performance at Mexico City's Vive Latino festival, the conclusion of his Las Vegas residency, and a special appearance this week at Madison Square Garden for the "Thank You, NYPD" concert honoring New York City's first responders. The March 28 event at MSG will feature Fogerty alongside Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, and more, celebrating the city's service community.

The news follows a landmark year for Fogerty, who will receive the Johnny Mercer Award - the Songwriters Hall of Fame's highest honor - at the organization's Induction and Awards Gala on June 11 in New York City. The award recognizes a body of work that has shaped American music for generations.

In 2023, Fogerty regained the publishing rights to his legendary catalog, a long-sought milestone he celebrated with the 2025 album Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, featuring newly recorded versions of 20 of his most beloved songs created alongside his family band. Produced by Fogerty and his son Shane, with executive production by his wife Julie, the album debuted in the top 10 across multiple U.S. and global charts and earned widespread acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, The Guardian, Billboard, the Los Angeles Times, Vulture, People, MOJO, and more.

Within the past year, Fogerty has been inducted at the American Music Honors, received the BMI Troubadour Award, delivered headline sets at JazzFest, Glastonbury, SXSW and The Hollywood Bowl, performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for a profile, performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and celebrated his 80th birthday with sold-out shows at New York's Beacon Theatre.

The release of Centerfield (Hall of Fame Edition) will lead directly into Fogerty's upcoming fall LEGACY tour with Steve Winwood.

John Fogerty 2026 Tour Dates

*With Steve Winwood

March 14 - CDMX, Mexico - Festival Vive Latino 2026

March 18-21 - Las Vegas, NV - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

June 5 - Chandler, AZ - The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

June 6 - Chandler, AZ - The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

June 26 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

September 3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

September 5 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center*

September 6 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center*

September 8 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*

September 9 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

September 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort*

September 12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

September 13 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Event Gallery*

September 15 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts - Filene Center*

September 16 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 18 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

September 19 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park - The BayCare Sound*

September 20 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*

October 2 - Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino & Resort - Lucas Oil Live

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