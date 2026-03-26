Sixteen-Year-Old Montreal Punks General Chaos 'Busted' With New Video

(No Rules PR) Montreal's sixteen-year-old punk trio General Chaos come out swinging with "Busted," the first advance single from their upcoming second LP Can't Please 'Em All, out May 8 on Stomp Records.

Fast, hook-heavy, and built on tight downstrokes and a chant-ready chorus, "Busted" lands somewhere between Rancid's street-level punch, Descendents' urgency, early Green Day's snap, and the political edge of Propagandhi.

It is two-to-three-minute burner territory with bass pushed forward, drums locked in, and guitars kept lean and direct. Lyrically, the track captures the tension between independence and consequence. "Don't wanna get caught but I got busted / Speak the words on my mind not gonna get silenced." It is about saying what you mean, taking the hit, and moving anyway. No polish. No irony layer. Just clarity and pace.

Formed in 2022 at just twelve years old, General Chaos grew up fast inside Montreal's deep punk ecosystem. From early sets at Pouzza Fest to all-ages rooms across Quebec and Ontario, they built momentum through live energy rather than novelty. Their debut LP Outta My Way, recorded with Montreal mainstay Ryan Battistuzzi, proved they were not a youth curiosity. They were a band. With Can't Please 'Em All, they level up. Recorded in three days at Le Stuzzio with Battistuzzi and produced by Fred Jacques of The Sainte Catherines, the album captures the immediacy of a live room without sanding off the edges. Aude Deniger's basslines drive hard, Remi Jacques plays with discipline beyond his years, and Constantin Blondy keeps the guitar work tight and efficient. No filler.

General Chaos come out of a city that raised The Nils, The Asexuals, Planet Smashers, Banlieue Rouge, and The Sainte Catherines, bands that kept Quebec punk loud and self-sufficient through decades of change. That lineage runs through "Busted" naturally. It is not retro. It is muscle memory. The trio first drew wider attention when La Presse profiled them under the headline "Quand le punk carbure au Kool-Aid," which translates to "When punk runs on Kool-Aid." The piece captured a generational handoff in real time. Teenagers jamming Ramones at lunch. Sugar before soundcheck. Older punks watching from the back of the room and realizing the genre was not aging out. Across Can't Please 'Em All, General Chaos tackle political polarization, consumer culture, straight edge conviction, and generational frustration with direct, unfiltered writing. "Busted" is the first shot. "This album is way better than the last one," says frontman Constantin Blondy. Half joke. Full confidence.

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