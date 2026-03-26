The 69 Eyes Announce New EP 'I Survive'

(Freeman) Finnish rock band The 69 Eyes is thrilled to announce their new EP 'I Survive,' set for release on June 5, 2026 via BLKIIBLK. To celebrate the announcement, the band shares a cover of the timeless Thin Lizzy hit "Cold Sweat."
After touring Europe earlier this year with D-A-D on the Cowpunks & Glampires tour and continuing with shows in Finland, the new single is a fresh-sounding and hard-rocking take on the song, originally released in 1983.
The 69 Eyes version is produced by Erno Laitinen and mixed by Barry Pointer (Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue). The video for the song was filmed in January during the band's recent European tour. It features a cameo by Portuguese goth legend Fernando Ribeiro from Moonspell.
Vocalist Jyrki 69 comments: "A friend of mine sent me our demo of 'Cold Sweat' from over ten years ago and asked why we never released it. After hearing the demo, Gabi Hakanen, head of Vallila Music House, said this is exactly THE 69 EYES at their best. Rock for the radio! Every respectable rock band also covers Thin Lizzy at some point, so now that is done as well."
The band will continue touring in Finland until early April, after which they will return to the rest of Europe.
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