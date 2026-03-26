The Boneheads Gives Birth To Your Friend, Death

(FTS) Previously known as The Boneheads, Your Friend, Death marks an evolution of the band's former identity. With a new name and new direction, the band is on a quest to continue building upon their strong reputation across the Canadian music scene and beyond. The name change is the band's take on the classic memento mori -a reminder of death. In this case, they're befriending death, using the name to romanticize the lives they have now.

The project's debut single, "Heart Don't Beat No Fear" (out today via Burning Bray Records) delivers a gritty blend of alternative, garage rock, and blues rock, telling the all-too-familiar tale of the modern day relationship.

"It's the idea of being ready to go all-in with someone you're interested in," says Your Friend, Death's Ryan Boyer. "But due to a lack of communication from the other person, you back off and put on a front in order to protect your own feelings."

The song was written with the specific goal of keeping listeners engaged as it progresses, shifting in structure and style throughout. A direct commentary on how devices are deteriorating our attention spans, it complements the song's message about the importance of communication.

'''Heart Don't Beat No Fear" is an allegorical antiphony dealing with the concept of false fearlessness as an emotional defence mechanism," says the band.

And the main message? "Don't be afraid to communicate more. This song might've had a whole different storyline if we could all just communicate with each other."

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