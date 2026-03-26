Watch PRESIDENT's 'Mercy' Visual

(Atom Splitter) PRESIDENT have unveiled the lyric video for new single "MERCY," which arrives at the close of their massive U.S. tour supporting Bad Omens. "MERCY" is all about perfectly executed dynamics - mixing memorable melodies and heavier-than-granite riffs with gritty breakdowns. The result is another unforgettable anthem.

About the song, President say, "Throughout history, religion has been tied to profound division and loss. This song is a reflection on that reality, and a way for me to come to terms with what it means on a human level."

More news about future President live rallies will be revealed shortly. "MERCY" follows "ANGEL WINGS," which arrived in February. The song was tipped by Rock Sound as "a blend of bubbling synths, spine-tingling melodies and crushing riffs," while Revolver declared that the song "refined their mix of modern metal, pop and electronic music, contorting itself from twitchy programmed beats towards a cavernously djenting boom." Vice stated that President's "style is deeply compelling as it's paired with a refreshingly honest approach to songwriting."

Built to exist outside the noise, PRESIDENT are building something that invites deeper investment - designed to be discovered, not sold. PRESIDENT said it best, telling Revolver in a cover feature that "the music industry has elements of fast fashion to it these days. Things just come and go. Everything's really quick. Everyone's shouting for attention and there's just so much noise, and it just becomes a f***ing conveyor belt. [We] wanted to step back and not be a part of that. But if people are interested, and they want to enter into this world, we'll grab them with open arms."

PRESIDENT's debut EP, King of Terrors, was released in fall 2025.

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Watch PRESIDENT's 'Mercy' Visual

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