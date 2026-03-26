Watch Pro-Pain's 'March Of The Giants' Video

(Atom Splitter) Pro-Pain share "March Of The Giants," the second single off their long-awaited album Stone Cold Anger, out May 15 via Napalm Records. With their first album in 11 years, the New York legends - rising alongside Madball, Agnostic Front, and Sick Of It All - prove that they stayed on top of their heavy game throughout the years.

"March Of The Giants" is David vs. Goliath-the pursuit of triumph over fear. With it, PRO-PAIN capture a story present throughout history: The oppressed versus the oppressors, a plutocratic class keeping a tight grip on everyone else. With added elements of oligarchy and technocracy, the scale of what the ordinary person is up against becomes even clearer.

The impressive "March Of The Giants" shows PRO-PAIN continuously stoking up the fires in politically dark times, kicking down doors 35 years into their career. The video for the new song was filmed in Belgium-specifically in Mons and Charleroi-and directed by Ludo Colapietro for COLAFILMSTUDIOS.

Gary Meskil about "March Of The Giants": "The second single from our upcoming album, Stone Cold Anger, is 'March Of The Giants' - a song about standing tall and moving forward together to challenge oppressive forces and create real change. It was the first track completed for the new album, written with assistance from Eric Klinger and our former guitarist, Matt Sheridan."

Rhythm guitarist Eric Klinger adds: "We are thrilled that our previous single was so well received, and we hope you equally enjoy this one. Thank you all for the overwhelming support!"

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