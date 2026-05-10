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Carnifex Unleash 'Roses and Rotting Corpses' Video

Official Announcement | Published: May 10, 2026 2:25 PM EDT
Carnifex Unleash 'Roses and Rotting Corpses' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Southern California deathcore titans Carnifex have officially signed to Sumerian Records, marking the beginning of a powerful new chapter for one of extreme music's most enduring forces. To celebrate the announcement, the band have released their brand new single, "Roses and Rotting Corpses."

For nearly two decades, Carnifex have occupied the darker edge of American deathcore, building a catalogue defined by punishing heaviness, blackened atmosphere and a visual world steeped in death, horror and the occult. Emerging from Southern California in 2005, Carnifex were seminal in shaping the genre's first wave and have remained at its pinnacle since.

With "Roses and Rotting Corpses," Carnifex open the door on their next era. The track arrives with the weight and menace fans expect, but there is a renewed sense of intent behind it, a sharpened vision that pulls the band's apocalyptic heaviness further into darkness while setting the stage for what comes next.

Speaking on the signing and new single, the band shares: "We've entered a new era of Carnifex, and I couldn't be happier to do it with Sumerian Records. Carnifex and the team at Sumerian have parallel histories going back nearly two decades, so to finally be working together on what will arguably be our best album is an incredible feeling. Our new song 'Roses & Rotting Corpses' is just the beginning of this next chapter."

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