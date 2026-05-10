'Remember The Days' With 40 Cycle Hum

(OMG) 40 Cycle Hum released their new single, "Remember The Days," via TLG | ZOID and distributed by Virgin Music Group. Today, they unveiled the official music video for the single.

Anchored by vocalist Brandon Mitchell, guitarist Mark Zavon (Kill Devil Hill), bassist Matt Snell (Five Finger Death Punch), and drummer Francis Ruiz (Buckcherry), the band's lineup delivers a focused, powerful sound built for today's rock audience.

"'Remember the Days' turns back the clock to a simpler time. It hits the rewind button and shines a light on all the good times from back in the day," says the band.

"Remember The Days" is now available on all major streaming platforms. In addition, 40 Cycle Hum is set to play at Nashville's newest rock club, Hit Parader on Saturday June 20th!

"We've been looking forward to this for a long time-getting to play our first show together in Nashville feels like a huge milestone for us. There's something special about bringing our music to this city for the first time, and we couldn't be more excited to finally experience that energy in person at the new Hit Parader venue on Saturday June 20th!" shares Brandon Mitchell, the band's vocalist.

"I've lived in LA long enough to see bands get razor close to success and barely miss. Usually that's the end of it, but this story has a different ending. Years later, on the momentum of an unreleased record that somehow withstood the test of time, 40 Cycle Hum will get a second chance. On Saturday, June 20th, Brandon, Francis and I will ride together again. Joined by the incomparable Matt Snell (Five Finger Death Punch, Kill Devil Hill) we will breathe new life into a body of work that we thought was done forever. Join us at Hit Parader Live in Downtown Nashville for our first show as we release demons that have been locked away for years and give birth to a new chapter of 40 Cycle Hum! " adds Mark Zavon, the band's guitarist.

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