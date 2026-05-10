Riot on Fremont 2026 Announced

(Earshot) Members of rising Las Vegas punk trio Crimson Riot are turning Memorial Day weekend into a new gathering point for the punk community with the return of Riot on Fremont, a FREE, ALL-AGES two-day DIY punk festival taking over Downtown Container Park on May 22-23, 2026.

What began in 2025 as a small alternative showcase during Punk Rock Bowling weekend has rapidly evolved into a full-scale community-driven event following the absence of Punk Rock Bowling in 2026. Founded by Crimson Riot as a way to keep the spirit of the legendary Vegas punk weekend alive, Riot on Fremont has quickly gained momentum among fans and bands alike.

Originally held at Hennessey's Tavern in downtown Las Vegas, the inaugural Riot on Fremont offered an alternative concert experience for punk fans looking for additional shows during the festival weekend. After strong response from attendees and overwhelming interest from artists, the event has expanded into a larger two-day festival at Downtown Container Park.

More than 200 bands submitted to perform for this year's event, with 22 acts selected for the lineup including Billy Bats and the Made Men, Suburban Resistance, The X Flowers, TV Tragedy, Celebrity Stalker, The Out There, One Square Mile, Mason Zero, All Waffle Trick, Couch Surf, Sex Motel, Dammit Jim, Cougar Gold Music, The Limit Club, Vavoom, Krovak, The Rocketz, Motion Detected and more.

The outdoor festival will feature live music beginning daily at 2 PM, with official late-night club shows taking place at Fat Cat inside the Grand Hotel & Casino.

"A lot of people were bummed to hear Punk Rock Bowling was cancelled," says Riot on Fremont co-founder Chris Reject of Crimson Riot. "For a lot of people, that weekend became a family reunion - a chance to come to Las Vegas, reconnect with friends, and discover great bands. We wanted to create something that keeps that spirit alive while also building something new for the community."

He continues: "We don't know what the future holds for Punk Rock Bowling, but we do know this scene still wants a place to gather. Riot on Fremont is about giving bands and fans a home for that weekend and hopefully growing this into something people look forward to every year."

Blending DIY punk ethos with the energy of a destination festival weekend, Riot on Fremont represents a new chapter for Las Vegas' underground punk scene - built by musicians, fans, and the community itself. More information here.

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