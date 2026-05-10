Sum 41 Celebrate The 25th Anniversary Of 'All Killer No Filler' With New Collection

(BPM) Sum 41 celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of their iconic debut studio album, All Killer No Filler, with an exclusive new merch line. Featuring a zip-up hoodie, 5 new shirts, a tote bag, special edition vinyls signed by frontman Deryck Whibley and a trucker hat, the line is packed with throwback graphics and fan-favorite imagery inspired by the era that defined a generation.

The line blends early-2000's aesthetics with updated streetwear staples to create a capsule that embodies the irreverent, chaotic spirit of All Killer No Filler. Both celebratory and collectible, the drop serves as an exciting new tribute to one of the most influential pop-punk releases of the era while giving longtime fans a fresh way to connect with the record. Purchase The Collection here.

Sum 41 never fit in. They didn't give a sh*t or try to either. Instead, they came out of the gate swinging with a signature style punctuated by pop punk singalongs and hard-hitting heavy metal proficiency. As a result, they've cast an unmatched shadow over popular culture, tracing back to their turn-of-the-century domination of TRL up to a rapturous final performance during the "Tour of the Setting Sum" farewell tour, January 30, 2025 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Within the span of a year after starting, Iggy Pop tapped them for a collaboration, and they paid a fiery tribute to Metallica for the MTV Icon. Their music has surged through major franchises, ranging from Spider-Man to American Pie and Bring It On. They ignited a triptych of classic albums, the platinum-certified All Killer No Filler (2001), gold-certified Does This Look Infected? (2002), and gold-certified Chuck (2004) and persisted in their second decade with 13 Voices (2016) and Order In Decline (2019).

Looking back at the band's storied 27 year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in rock history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 Juno Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang ! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades. Last year, the band - Deryck Whibley (vocals, guitar), Dave Baksh (guitar), Jason McCaslin (bass), Tom Thacker (guitar), and Frank Zummo (drums) - was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame after releasing their final record, Heaven x Hell.

After nearly three decades of making music together, the band's legacy continues to resonate across generations of fans, with their influence still deeply embedded in modern punk, alternative, and heavy music. Following the conclusion of their final world tour in 2025, the 25th anniversary of All Killer No Filler serves as a tribute to where it all began and a celebration of one of the scene's most enduring bands.

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