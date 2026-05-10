.

Vince Gill and Alex Kilroy 'Let The Good Times Roll'

Official Announcement | Published: May 10, 2026 2:06 PM EDT
Vince Gill and Alex Kilroy 'Let The Good Times Roll'

(PPR) Following the release of his debut single "Break My Chains" earlier this spring, rising blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Alex Kilroy returns today with a new take on the classic "Let The Good Times Roll," featuring Vince Gill, offering a fresh glimpse into his upcoming debut album Break My Chains, arriving next Friday, May 15th.

Reimagined through Kilroy's blues-rooted, guitar-driven lens, the track pairs his expressive playing and raw vocal delivery with Vince Gill's unmistakable presence, bridging tradition and modern interpretation in a way that reflects the spirit of the full album.

The release arrives just one week ahead of Break My Chains, a record that marks the culmination of a journey that began far from the stages Kilroy now calls home.

As a child growing up in Transylvania, Kilroy hung an American flag above his bed and told his mother he was only visiting Romania. Years later, that unlikely belief has led him to the heart of the blues tradition he first connected with as a teenager, discovering Stevie Ray Vaughan's Live at Montreux and realizing, as he recalls, "That's me. That's what I want to do."

That moment set everything in motion. From early performances across Europe to a scholarship opportunity at Berklee College of Music, Kilroy's path has been defined by persistence, instinct, and a deep connection to American blues. Even after relocating to the U.S., his journey remained anything but straightforward, marked by visa complications, financial uncertainty, and the kind of setbacks that force an artist to decide whether to keep going.

He did.

Related Stories
Vince Gill and Alex Kilroy 'Let The Good Times Roll'

News > Alex Kilroy

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: An Evening With Andrew McMahon - Garcia's Chicago

On The Record: Rap-A-Lot Records Reissues

Live: Foo Fighters Rock Soldier Field

Snack Attack! Mightylicious Cookies Hit the Spot

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day Four Report

Latest News

Neil Peart: No One's Disciple Documentary About Rush Legend Announced

Hollywood Vampires Tribute David Bowie At Montreux Jazz Festival

Watch Royal Blood's 'Ten Over Ten' Video

Ex-Trans-Siberian Orchestra Singer Opens Up About 'Old City Bar' And More

Stream Saliva's New Album 'Breaking Through'

Rise Against Release Two New Singles

Mental Cruelty Announces New Album 'Echoes Of A Forlorn Land'

A Killer's Confession Give The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' A Rock Makeover

Watch Sons of Silver's 'Fire Between Us' Video

Wage War Release 'Sweet Dreams' Video

ZZ Top's Frank Beard Drops Off Tour Over Health Issues

Red Hot Chili Peppers Celebrating 'Stadium Arcadium' 20th Anniversary With Special Reissues