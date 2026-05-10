Vince Gill and Alex Kilroy 'Let The Good Times Roll'

(PPR) Following the release of his debut single "Break My Chains" earlier this spring, rising blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Alex Kilroy returns today with a new take on the classic "Let The Good Times Roll," featuring Vince Gill, offering a fresh glimpse into his upcoming debut album Break My Chains, arriving next Friday, May 15th.

Reimagined through Kilroy's blues-rooted, guitar-driven lens, the track pairs his expressive playing and raw vocal delivery with Vince Gill's unmistakable presence, bridging tradition and modern interpretation in a way that reflects the spirit of the full album.

The release arrives just one week ahead of Break My Chains, a record that marks the culmination of a journey that began far from the stages Kilroy now calls home.

As a child growing up in Transylvania, Kilroy hung an American flag above his bed and told his mother he was only visiting Romania. Years later, that unlikely belief has led him to the heart of the blues tradition he first connected with as a teenager, discovering Stevie Ray Vaughan's Live at Montreux and realizing, as he recalls, "That's me. That's what I want to do."

That moment set everything in motion. From early performances across Europe to a scholarship opportunity at Berklee College of Music, Kilroy's path has been defined by persistence, instinct, and a deep connection to American blues. Even after relocating to the U.S., his journey remained anything but straightforward, marked by visa complications, financial uncertainty, and the kind of setbacks that force an artist to decide whether to keep going.

He did.

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