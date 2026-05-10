Watch 'The Mother's Day Song' Video From Steel Panther

(PFA) After what has felt like an eternity for fans, California's most outrageous metal maestros Steel Panther return with an anthem for the ages. The quartet comprised of Michael Starr, Satchel, Spyder, and Stix Zadinia have crafted a tribute to moms everywhere in honor of their favorite Hallmark holiday: Mother's Day.

"The Mother's Day Song" is quintessential Steel Panther, packed with catchy riffs, driving rhythms, and unforgettable, sing-along choruses. The band's irreverent ode to mothers across the globe is delivered with their signature humor and over-the-top style, celebrating the women who bring future generations into the world-Steel Panther style.

A music video for the track, directed by longtime collaborator J.T. Arbogast, pays homage to The Beatles' iconic performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. In the video, Steel Panther don their sharpest suits, performing against a stark white backdrop in a tongue-in-cheek nod to the legendary broadcast. It's poised to become another standout entry in the band's already celebrated catalog of visuals.

"The Mother's Day Song" is the first piece of original music from Steel Panther in three years. The song is also the first release from the band's new label home, Frontiers Music SRL. The label recently made headlines with their incredible success with the release of the final album by Dave Mustaine and Megadeth.

"We've signed a lot of things in our career including more body parts than we can remember, but we have now officially signed with Frontiers. Serafino and his team sent us a better batch of drugs and hookers than they gave to Dave Mustaine and Megadeth, and we all saw how great that album did. Those Italians know how to rub us the right way, and they paid us while doing it. We can't wait to go visit them in their homeland and enjoy their women and wine. Hide your moms, priests, and nuns," explained Steel Panther about the singing.

More music from Steel Panther and Frontiers Music SRL will be released in the near future.

Fresh off a successful North American tour, the band is currently enjoying some well-earned downtime before heading overseas. Steel Pantherwill kick off their Europe Twenty Twenty S€X Tour on June 15 in Paris, FR wrapping on July 25 in Southampton, UK.

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